Sugarplum Ball Raises $2.35M for Children’s Hospital New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — On March 23, friends and supporters of Children’s Hospital New Orleans celebrated the 42nd annual Sugarplum Ball at Mardi Gras World. Presented by infrastructure and construction company Lemoine, the fundraiser raised $2.35 million in support of the hospital’s mission. Organizers said it’s the largest amount raised in the event’s history.

“Since 1981, the Sugarplum Ball has helped Children’s Hospital raise the funds necessary to ensure we can deliver on our mission,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, the hospital’s president and CEO. “The record-breaking results of this year’s ball will make an extraordinary impact on our ability to deliver expert pediatric care for all children, regardless of the family’s ability to pay.”

Top sponsors included Lemoine, Bernhard, the Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation, the McDonnel Group, and the LSU Health New Orleans Department of Pediatrics. 42 restaurants provided food. Cocktails and beer were provided by Crescent Crown, the Sazerac Company and the Goldring Family Foundation. Republic National Distributing Company provided wine.

- Sponsors -

“As mothers and New Orleanians, witnessing the steadfast support that our community has for Children’s Hospital is truly humbling,” said event co-chairs Quincy Crawford and Jessica Waguespack. “Every dollar that we raised together is dedicated to improving the health of kids across Louisiana, and we are grateful for the extraordinary outpouring of support and generosity through this year’s Sugarplum Ball.”

“There are so many to thank for making this Sugarplum Ball the most successful to date,” said Kristen Robinson, senior director of marketing and development for Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “The results that we achieved together will be put to work immediately in helping Children’s continue to provide lifesaving and life-changing care for children from across the region, and we are incredibly grateful.”