NEW ORLEANS — More than 900 young tennis players from across the United States and Puerto Rico are expected to participate in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Tennis Classic in New Orleans Nov. 7-9, bringing the popular national youth sporting event to five tennis facilities spanning the city from City Park to New Orleans East.

The tournament is part of the Sugar Bowl Committee’s broader effort to use sporting events to draw visitors and generate economic activity in New Orleans and Louisiana. Its reach was evident last year, when more than 900 players from 33 states registered for the tournament and 256 were selected for the main singles draw.

City Park Conservancy is partnering with the Sugar Bowl Committee to host the Tennis Classic, with matches scheduled at City Park Tennis Center, Atkinson Stern Tennis Center, Joe Brown Park, the University of New Orleans Tennis Center and Audubon Tennis Center. Competition begins at 8:00 a.m. Nov. 7 and 8 before the tournament returns to City Park Tennis Center for the finals at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9. Admission is free.

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Sugar Bowl Tennis Classic Draws 900-Plus Players. Photo provided by City Park Conservancy.

“The award-winning City Park Tennis Center is one of the finest facilities in the region, and we relish the opportunity to welcome so many players and families from around the country,” said Rebecca Dietz, City Park Conservancy president and CEO. “We’re thankful to Allstate Sugar Bowl for the partnership and chance to showcase the Park on a national level.”

Sports Events Support Broader Economic Role

While the Sugar Bowl is best known for its annual college football game, the Tennis Classic is part of a much broader lineup of sporting events and programs supported by the Sugar Bowl Committee. Its signature event, the 93rd Allstate Sugar Bowl Football Classic, will serve as a College Football Playoff Semifinal on Jan. 15, 2027. Over its history, the game has hosted 29 national champions, 114 Hall of Fame players, 55 Hall of Fame coaches and 21 Heisman Trophy winners.

The Sugar Bowl Committee invests more than $1 million annually in sporting events, awards, scholarships and clinics, supporting thousands of student-athletes each year.

City Park also relies heavily on activity within its 1,300 acres. The City Park Conservancy, which manages the park’s day-to-day operations, reports about 16 million visits annually, while much of the park’s operating budget comes from self-generated activities that can be affected by weather.

For the Sugar Bowl Committee, sporting events also have a broader economic role. The committee says its football game and year-round sporting events and programs have generated more than $2.6 billion for the local economy over the past decade. A separate economic impact study found the organization’s football game and other events and activities generated $389.45 million in economic impact in 2023, including more than $29 million in state and local tax revenue.

Sugar Bowl Tennis Classic in New Orleans Over the Years

The tournament’s New Orleans roots stretch back to 1948. It eventually grew into a national and international event that at one point was the second-largest national tennis tournament in the country, according to City Park Conservancy. The Sugar Bowl partnered with City Park Tennis in 2016 to revive the event in its original junior tournament format.

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Now a U.S. Tennis Association national tournament, the Tennis Classic draws female and male players in 12-and-under, 14-and-under, 16-and-under and 18-and-under divisions. Its geographic reach has continued to grow, with registrations coming from 32 states and Puerto Rico in 2024 and 33 states in 2025.

Sugar Bowl Tennis Classic Draws 900-Plus Players. Photo provided by City Park Conservancy.

“The Sugar Bowl Committee is committed to supporting high-level competitive opportunities for student-athletes here and around the country every year, and that includes events like the Tennis Classic,” said Jeff Hundley, Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO. “Partnering with City Park Conservancy, we’re proud to give more than 900 of the country’s best young players the chance to compete on a big stage in New Orleans.”

Partners supporting this year’s Tennis Classic include Mike J. Marsiglia, Tulane Institute for Sports Medicine, LCMC Health, USTA National and Starbucks.