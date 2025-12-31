Successful Companies Turn Purpose into Action

Purpose inspires action in life and at work. As we enter the new year, it’s natural to pause and consider what matters most.

For business leaders, this reﬂection helps us deﬁne the principles that guide decision-making and inspire us to do our best work. Implementing a Volunteer Time Off (VTO) policy is one way to bring these principles to life, while strengthening the communities we serve.

At LWCC, our purpose is to help Louisiana thrive, and volunteerism is one of the ways we empower employees to bring that purpose to life. When employees give their time and talents to support others, they create meaningful change in our state, while deepening their connection to the company.

Throughout my 30-year career in human resources, I have seen the impact that purpose-driven programs can have. Implementing the opportunity for employees to grow closer with their community through service makes for a more well-rounded network of individuals. Employees who are encouraged to give back develop a stronger sense of pride in their work. Teams become more connected, and companies earn greater trust from the people they serve. A VTO policy is not only an act of goodwill, but also a strategic investment in engagement, culture and business success.

Here are three steps to create an effective VTO program:

Determine eligibility: Inclusivity is key. At LWCC, all regular full-time and regular part-time employees are eligible for VTO. This ensures that everyone, regardless of their role, has an opportunity to contribute and give back to the community in a way that resonates with them.

Set a time allotment: A clear time commitment gives employees the structure they need to plan their participation. LWCC offers eight (8) hours of VTO each year for full-time employees, prorated for new hires. Employees may opt to take their VTO in two four-hour shifts or one eight-hour shift.

Establish clear requirements: A strong policy provides consistency and helps ensure alignment with company values. Make scheduling protocols clear up front, and consider the following parameters:

Location: Decide whether your company will focus on local organizations or allow employees to volunteer on a broader scale. Letting your employees choose where they give their time contributes to a more personal connection and a more fulﬁlling experience.

Eligible organizations: Some companies require the volunteer organization to be recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonproﬁt with sound ﬁscal and management practices. Communicating clear guidelines for eligibility helps eliminate confusion for employees when selecting nonproﬁt volunteer opportunities.

Purpose: Prioritize volunteer work that contributes meaningful, long-term community beneﬁts.

To help encourage participation, partnerships can make all the difference. By leveraging partnerships, we’re able to create low-lift, consistent volunteer opportunities that maximize employee buy-in and community impact.

When employees are empowered to serve, the results are remarkable. In the past ﬁve years, LWCC employees and agent partners have donated over 125,000 meals across 35 parishes, participated in community gardening and clean-up projects, and even hosted youth-biking events. These efforts strengthen communities, foster loyalty and compassion, and create shared pride within our company.

Research supports the idea that companies that lean into their purpose in deep and meaningful ways are more successful, with more engaged employees. A Deloitte study found that purpose-driven companies report 40% higher levels of workforce retention, and a study by Cone/Porter Novelli found that employees of purpose-driven companies are twice as likely to be motivated.

Purpose is powerful, both personally and professionally. As business leaders, we have a responsibility to model purpose in action. Implementing a VTO policy is one way to do that. It dedicates time for employees to live out shared values, builds a culture of care and engagement, and contributes to a stronger Louisiana.

For more information, visit LWCC.com/resource-center.

Veronica Asmond is the senior vice president and chief human resources ofﬁcer at LWCC, the largest workers’ compensation carrier in Louisiana. She may be reached via phone at (225) 924-7788.