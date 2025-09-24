Study Finds Louisiana 2nd Most Deadly for Motorcyclists

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana has emerged as one of the most hazardous states for motorcyclists, ranking second only to Texas in a recent national study. That ranking comes amid a surge in motorcycle fatalities nationwide, which have jumped 26 percent, rising from about 4,900 in 2019 to more than 6,200 in the most recent reporting period, the highest in U.S. history.

Study Finds Louisiana Among Riskiest States for Riders

The Nicolet Law study gauged motorcyclist risk by analyzing fatalities and riders involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 motorcycles, factoring in speeding, impairment, rainfall, and road quality. Those factors were combined into a single “motorcyclist risk score.”

Louisiana’s score of 77 places it second nationally. For every 100,000 motorcycles, the state averages 109 rider deaths. About 121 riders are involved in fatal collisions. The state also has the worst road roughness score in the ranking, at 17.8, and averages nearly 59 inches of precipitation per year, conditions that worsen pavement degradation and create hazards for riders.

Texas leads the list with a near-perfect score of 99. In Texas, 133 riders per 100,000 die annually and 148 are involved in fatal crashes. Predominant risk factors there include high rates of speeding and impaired riding.

Southern States Lead the List

Southern states dominate the top of the danger index, with eight of the ten deadliest states for motorcyclists located in the region.

Rank State Risk Score Fatalities per 100K Motorcycles Involved in Crashes per 100K Avg. Rainfall (inches) Road Roughness Score Notable Factors 1 Texas 99 133 148 25.4 12.2 Highest fatalities; speeding, impaired riding 2 Louisiana 77 109 121 58.9 17.8 Roughest roads in U.S.; heavy rainfall 3 South Carolina 75 107 120 50.1 7.2 High rates impaired riding 4 Arkansas 72 118 134 56.7 11.4 Heavy rainfall 5 Missouri 71 115 130 44.0 6.4 Second-highest speeding fatality rate 6 Tennessee 64 106 118 59.0 6.2 Nearly 60 in. rainfall annually; speeding 7 Florida 60 100 113 54.9 3.4 Heavy rainfall; impaired riding 8 Mississippi 55 97 108 61.9 10.2 Wettest state in ranking; worn roads 9 Nevada 54 88 96 10.1 5.8 High speeding 10 Arizona 53 90 99 11.4 8.8 Driving under the influence

Road Improvement Needs Are More Than Cosmetic

For Louisiana, the stakes are especially high. Uneven surfaces, potholes, poor drainage, and accelerated deterioration due to heavy rain pose acute risks to motorcyclists. While the state’s infrastructure plans and spending ambitions are significant, the pace of deterioration creates a moving target.

"The conversation about motorcycle safety often stops at accident numbers, but the real issue runs deeper. Riding represents freedom for many, yet it also exposes gaps in how we design roads, educate drivers, and prepare communities for shared responsibility,” said Russell Nicolet of Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers headquartered in Hudson, Wisconsin. “Until safety is viewed not as an individual rider’s burden but as a collective cultural and infrastructural priority, motorcyclists will remain uniquely vulnerable."

Study Finds Louisiana 2nd Most Deadly for Motorcyclists. Getty image.

Louisiana’s Economic Toll from Crashes

Traffic crashes in Louisiana impose a heavy financial burden. In 2024, fatal and serious crashes drove an estimated $33.4B in combined economic and quality-of-life costs, including about $8.3B in direct economic costs.

In 2023, Louisiana reported crash cost figures totaling more than $32.1 billion when loss of life was included, with $10,680 per licensed driver in costs. These figures account for medical care, property damage, lost productivity, and quality-of-life impacts, reflecting the heavy economic burden traffic crashes place on the state.

Funding and Projects Underway

In the 2025 legislative session, Louisiana lawmakers approved $1.11 billion for 343 highway projects statewide for the 2025–26 fiscal year, targeting corridors in Hammond, Bridge City, Lafayette, Monroe, Lake Charles, Bossier City, Alexandria, and Baton Rouge. They also allocated $709 million from the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to the Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Fund for roads, bridges, and related improvements.

The Department of Transportation and Development’s FY 2025–26 Highway Program includes $98.5 million for non-interstate pavement, $43.6 million for interstate pavement, nearly $200 million for bridges, and additional funding for flood mitigation and traffic systems.

In June 2025, the state approved the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge replacement as a $2.1 billion public-private partnership, backed by $150 million in federal funding. Construction is expected to last seven years, with reduced tolls negotiated for residents of five nearby parishes.