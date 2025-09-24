Study Finds Louisiana 2nd Most Deadly for Motorcyclists

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana has emerged as one of the most hazardous states for motorcyclists, ranking second only to Texas in a recent national study. That ranking comes amid a surge in motorcycle fatalities nationwide, which have jumped 26 percent, rising from about 4,900 in 2019 to more than 6,200 in the most recent reporting period, the highest in U.S. history.
Study Finds Louisiana Among Riskiest States for Riders
The Nicolet Law study gauged motorcyclist risk by analyzing fatalities and riders involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 motorcycles, factoring in speeding, impairment, rainfall, and road quality. Those factors were combined into a single “motorcyclist risk score.”
Louisiana’s score of 77 places it second nationally. For every 100,000 motorcycles, the state averages 109 rider deaths. About 121 riders are involved in fatal collisions. The state also has the worst road roughness score in the ranking, at 17.8, and averages nearly 59 inches of precipitation per year, conditions that worsen pavement degradation and create hazards for riders.
Texas leads the list with a near-perfect score of 99. In Texas, 133 riders per 100,000 die annually and 148 are involved in fatal crashes. Predominant risk factors there include high rates of speeding and impaired riding.
Southern States Lead the List
Southern states dominate the top of the danger index, with eight of the ten deadliest states for motorcyclists located in the region.
Rank
State
Risk Score
Fatalities per 100K Motorcycles
Involved in Crashes per 100K
Avg. Rainfall (inches)
Road Roughness Score
Notable Factors
1
Texas
99
133
148
25.4
12.2
Highest fatalities; speeding, impaired riding
2
Louisiana
77
109
121
58.9
17.8
Roughest roads in U.S.; heavy rainfall
3
South Carolina
75
107
120
50.1
7.2
High rates impaired riding
4
Arkansas
72
118
134
56.7
11.4
Heavy rainfall
5
Missouri
71
115
130
44.0
6.4
Second-highest speeding fatality rate
6
Tennessee
64
106
118
59.0
6.2
Nearly 60 in. rainfall annually; speeding
7
Florida
60
100
113
54.9
3.4
Heavy rainfall; impaired riding
8
Mississippi
55
97
108
61.9
10.2
Wettest state in ranking; worn roads
9
Nevada
54
88
96
10.1
5.8
High speeding
10
Arizona
53
90
99
11.4
8.8
Driving under the influence
Road Improvement Needs Are More Than Cosmetic
For Louisiana, the stakes are especially high. Uneven surfaces, potholes, poor drainage, and accelerated deterioration due to heavy rain pose acute risks to motorcyclists. While the state’s infrastructure plans and spending ambitions are significant, the pace of deterioration creates a moving target.
"The conversation about motorcycle safety often stops at accident numbers, but the real issue runs deeper. Riding represents freedom for many, yet it also exposes gaps in how we design roads, educate drivers, and prepare communities for shared responsibility,” said Russell Nicolet of Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers headquartered in Hudson, Wisconsin. “Until safety is viewed not as an individual rider’s burden but as a collective cultural and infrastructural priority, motorcyclists will remain uniquely vulnerable."
Louisiana’s Economic Toll from Crashes
Traffic crashes in Louisiana impose a heavy financial burden. In 2024, fatal and serious crashes drove an estimated $33.4B in combined economic and quality-of-life costs, including about $8.3B in direct economic costs.
In 2023, Louisiana reported crash cost figures totaling more than $32.1 billion when loss of life was included, with $10,680 per licensed driver in costs. These figures account for medical care, property damage, lost productivity, and quality-of-life impacts, reflecting the heavy economic burden traffic crashes place on the state.
Funding and Projects Underway
In the 2025 legislative session, Louisiana lawmakers approved $1.11 billion for 343 highway projects statewide for the 2025–26 fiscal year, targeting corridors in Hammond, Bridge City, Lafayette, Monroe, Lake Charles, Bossier City, Alexandria, and Baton Rouge. They also allocated $709 million from the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to the Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Fund for roads, bridges, and related improvements.
The Department of Transportation and Development’s FY 2025–26 Highway Program includes $98.5 million for non-interstate pavement, $43.6 million for interstate pavement, nearly $200 million for bridges, and additional funding for flood mitigation and traffic systems.
In June 2025, the state approved the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge replacement as a $2.1 billion public-private partnership, backed by $150 million in federal funding. Construction is expected to last seven years, with reduced tolls negotiated for residents of five nearby parishes.
