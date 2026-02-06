Stronghold Studios Extends Mardi Gras Float Flower Sales

NEW ORLEANS – Stronghold Studios will extend its Mardi Gras Float Flower Sales to the public through February 8th, offering hundreds of styles, sizes, and colors of Mardi Gras float flowers at unbeatable prices, while also giving back to the community.

Location: Stronghold Studios Warehouse, 4429 Bienville Avenue

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (now extended through February 8)

Time: Noon –4:00 pm.m

The final weekend (February 6-8) will serve as a fundraiser for Krewe of Dolly, celebrating community, creativity, and giving back.

“We are so excited that this weekend’s Stronghold Flower sale is a fundraiser for Krewe of Dolly! Coco has been a strong supporter of our Krewe and Imagination Library from the very beginning, dressing up with us, helping us with float pieces, allowing us to host events in her space, and donating her beautiful flowers to our silent auction. She truly embodies our motto, ‘What Would Dolly Do?’” said Sarah Post, Founding Member of Krewe of Dolly.

House Float Map

An interactive map featuring registered House Floats across New Orleans. All decorated homes are welcome to participate by submitting the Map Request Form at www.strongholdstudios.com.

Project Request Form: House Float commissions are accepted on a rolling basis here.

Visit www.strongholdstudios.com to begin the House Float design process or submit your home for the official map. All decorated houses are welcome to submit.