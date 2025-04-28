Stronghold Studios Celebrates 28 Years

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Stronghold Studios, a local creative fabrication studio based in Mid-City, is celebrating 28 years as the artistic force behind the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Known for its signature hand-painted decor and vibrant, larger-than-life sculptures, the family-owned studio has played a key role in creating the immersive and iconic visuals that festival-goers have come to know and love.

From the legendary sculptures of Professor Longhair, Fats Domino, and Bo Dollis, to the towering African mask of Congo Square, Stronghold’s work surrounds every stage and food booth, defining the visual identity of Jazz Fest for nearly three decades.

“One of my favorite pieces is the Festival’s entrance archway,” says Coco Darrow, owner and creative director of Stronghold. “I love seeing the photos people post posing beneath it—it’s become a standard photo op. Every year when I go to the festival and see people interacting with our work, it warms my heart. To be a part of something that brings joy and beauty to others… I feel very lucky!”

In contrast to other festivals that use only digital printwork, Jazz Fest embraces local artistry. Every booth facade, tent entrance, and many stage backdrops are painted by hand at Stronghold’s Mid-City studio by a team of dedicated local artists. Their work is not only decorative but deeply reflective of New Orleans’ rich cultural heritage.

Behind the scenes, Ian Darrow, co-owner and director of operations, coordinates the logistics and fabrication of the massive installations. Having grown up in the Jazz Fest Art Department, Ian brings technical expertise to every project.

“There’s a lot of planning and precision involved,” says Ian. “I’m proud of the trust the Jazz Fest team puts in us year after year to bring these large-scale pieces to life.”

This year, Stronghold Studios is unveiling several exciting new pieces, including whimsical food booth sculptures — a pork chop, potato, and chocolate bar — and two new 12-foot-tall sculptures for Congo Square. The team also creates artwork for the Cultural Exchange Pavilion, which celebrates Mexico in 2025.

“We begin work months before opening day,” says Coco. “It turns into a nonstop art factory! Every year we look forward to creating new pieces that celebrate our city and culture.”

About Stronghold Studios

Stronghold Studios is a New Orleans-based, family-owned art studio specializing in hand-painted large-scale artwork, sculpture, and decor for festivals, events, and cultural celebrations. With a deep connection to Louisiana’s musical and artistic legacy, Stronghold has served as the creative heart of the Art Department for New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival for 28 years, bringing beauty, color, and authenticity to one of the city’s most cherished traditions.