Stronghold Studios Announces Sale of Props, Art, Tools

NEW ORLEANS – Stronghold Studios, one of New Orleans’ premier design and fabrication firms known for transforming creative visions into large-scale art installations and immersive environments, is inviting the public behind the scenes for a rare “Y’ard Sale.”

Set for one weekend only, on July 12 – 13 from noon to 6 p.m., the event will take place at the company’s headquarters at 4429 Bienville Street in Mid-City. Shoppers can expect steep discounts on a vast array of unique and often one-of-a-kind items, from oversized props to professional fabrication tools. All reasonable offers will be considered, and staff will be on hand to help load purchases.

From Humble Beginnings to Large-Scale Productions

Founded in 2015, Stronghold Studios has steadily grown into an important creative partner for major New Orleans events, private clients, and commercial projects. Led by co-founders Sean Yseult and Chris Cole, the studio has built a reputation for its inventive approach to sculptural art, custom fabrication, set building, and large-scale installations.

The company employs a diverse team of artists, designers, fabricators, and engineers, whose combined talents have been seen across high-profile productions and cultural events throughout the Gulf South. Stronghold has contributed to Mardi Gras floats, custom props for festivals like Voodoo Fest and Jazz Fest, intricate corporate installations, film and television sets, and even elaborate holiday displays for public spaces and private residences.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Stronghold Studios played a crucial role in the rise of the “house float” phenomenon, helping bring Mardi Gras spirit to neighborhoods when parades were canceled. The studio produced striking architectural sculptures, giant flowers, and themed installations that transformed homes into parade-worthy spectacles.

An Inside Look at the Sale

This weekend’s sale offers fans of New Orleans art and creativity a chance to own pieces of the studio’s past projects or to stock up on professional-grade supplies. Highlights include:

Artworks, sculptural elements, and rolls of fabric

Giant foam and wooden structures used in sets and floats

A kiln, ceramic tools, and a bandsaw for serious makers

Giant sculpted props and remnants of house float art

Cast iron lightpost pieces, office furniture, and various fixtures

Over 100 leftover paper float flowers, starting at 50% off

The sale not only helps clear space for future projects but also provides artists, makers, and collectors access to unique materials and items rarely available to the public.

All sales are final, with no holds permitted, and both cash and credit cards will be accepted.

A Creative Hub

Stronghold Studios has become an integral part of New Orleans’ creative economy, collaborating with local businesses, production companies, cultural organizations, and private clients. Its large warehouse on Bienville Street serves as both workshop and gallery, filled with towering sculptures, colorful props, and experimental designs in progress.

With the Y’ard Sale, Stronghold Studios is not just liquidating inventory—it’s sharing a piece of its creative journey with the community. For artists, designers, collectors, or simply curious locals, it’s a rare invitation into the colorful world behind some of New Orleans’ most memorable spectacles.

For more information about Stronghold Studios and its portfolio of work, visit strongholdstudiosnola.com.