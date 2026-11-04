STRIVE New Orleans Marks 2 Years of Workforce Training

NEW ORLEANS — STRIVE New Orleans, a nonprofit workforce development organization, is marking two years since its relaunch, helping residents prepare for careers in health care and logistics through tuition-free workforce training, professional certifications and ongoing employment support. The organization celebrated the milestone Oct. 29, highlighting how its programs are helping participants overcome barriers to employment and pursue greater financial stability.

Since relaunching in 2024, STRIVE has provided job readiness training, industry-recognized credential programs, one-on-one career coaching and continued employment assistance. By September 2025, the organization had graduated more than 140 students across its programs, including 15 participants in its inaugural logistics training cohort.

In July 2026, the organization celebrated a cohort of 27 graduates, including 14 who earned Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA) credentials and 13 who completed the Certified Logistics Associate (CLA) program, according to an August update from the organization.

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The programs prepare participants for employment in health care administration, warehousing, distribution and related industries, while providing career guidance and support intended to help them maintain employment and advance professionally.

From Training to Employment

Among the program’s graduates is Tondia Fiffie, who now works for Ochsner Health as a Certified Medical Administrative Assistant. Fiffie shared her experience during STRIVE’s anniversary celebration, describing how an unexpected conversation with a STRIVE outreach specialist introduced her to an opportunity that changed her career path.

Tondia Fiffie, STRIVE NOLA 2025 alum. Photo provided by STRIVE.

“I thought I was just going to work that day. I had no idea that one conversation would introduce me to an opportunity that could change the direction of my life. STRIVE gave me more than training. They saw potential in me at a time when I was ready for something different, and they gave me the opportunity to see that potential in myself,” Fiffie said.

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She described how deciding to attend the program eventually led to a new career and opportunities for professional growth.

“I made the decision to show up that Friday, but I never imagined that decision would lead me here. One year later, I am building a career, growing professionally, and creating a different future for myself. Sometimes your life does not change because you are looking for an opportunity. Sometimes the opportunity finds you, and your responsibility is to be brave enough to say yes,” Fiffie said.

Her experience illustrates STRIVE’s approach to workforce development, which combines technical training with individualized career guidance and employment support intended to help participants build lasting careers.

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Supporting the Region’s Workforce Needs

STRIVE expanded its workforce training in 2025 with the introduction of a logistics career pathway designed to connect residents with employment opportunities in the region’s warehousing, distribution and maritime industries. The program graduated its first 15 students in August of that year, providing training in workplace safety, inventory management and equipment operation.

Participants have had access to industry-recognized credentials, including OSHA 10 safety training, forklift certification through Delgado Community College and the Certified Logistics Associate designation. The skills are particularly relevant as the region prepares for major infrastructure investments, including the planned Louisiana International Terminal in St. Bernard Parish, which is expected to expand cargo-handling capacity and support related logistics activity.

Health care represents another important area of STRIVE’s workforce development efforts. Through its medical administrative assistant training, the organization helps residents develop skills for employment in health care settings, with graduates such as Fiffie finding opportunities at major regional employers including Ochsner Health.

Celebrating Two Years of Progress

STRIVE celebrated its second anniversary Oct. 29 at The Building on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, where graduates, students and community partners shared how the program has helped New Orleans residents pursue new career opportunities.

The celebration included remarks from STRIVE New Orleans Founding Executive Director Angela Shiloh Cryer and Gregory Curtis, a member of the organization’s advisory board and corporate director of human resources and strategy for Avion Hospitality.

President and CEO Phil Weinberg and STRIVE New Orleans Founding Executive Director Angela Shiloh-Cryer

Current STRIVE student Equiana Struggs also shared her experience with the program, offering a perspective on the training and career development opportunities available to participants. STRIVE President and CEO Phil Weinberg delivered closing remarks.

STRIVE Student Equiana Struggs.

STRIVE, a New York-based nonprofit workforce development organization, previously operated in New Orleans in 2015 before relaunching its local program in 2024 under the leadership of Founding Executive Director Angela Shiloh Cryer.

Located at 6601 Franklin Ave., STRIVE New Orleans provides career coaching and ongoing employment assistance intended to help participants navigate workplace challenges, maintain employment and pursue professional advancement. Graduates also receive lifetime access to career support and related services, allowing them to return for assistance as their employment needs change.