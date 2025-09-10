STRIVE New Orleans Marks 1st Year, Expands Training

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – STRIVE, a New York–based nonprofit that provides tuition-free workforce training and career coaching, is marking the first anniversary of its New Orleans office with a cohort of students trained in high-demand logistics skills such as inventory control, workplace safety, material handling and forklift operations. Since its relaunch in 2024 under Founding Executive

NEW ORLEANS – STRIVE, a New York–based nonprofit that provides tuition-free workforce training and career coaching, is marking the first anniversary of its New Orleans office with a cohort of students trained in high-demand logistics skills such as inventory control, workplace safety, material handling and forklift operations.

Since its relaunch in 2024 under Founding Executive Director Angela Shiloh Cryer, the local branch has already graduated more than 140 students across its programs, including 15 who completed the inaugural logistics training cohort in August. The logistics program focuses on preparing students for jobs in warehousing and distribution.

A Relaunch Focused on Staying Power

STRIVE first established services in New Orleans in 2015 under a city administration that supported the program. Within a year, a change in leadership brought new priorities and the contract was not renewed.

The organization says there was no “black eye” in its departure but acknowledges that some community members questioned why the program did not continue and expressed concerns about a perceived lack of commitment to New Orleans.

Five years later, with renewed support from civic leaders and the community, STRIVE returned and executed what it describes as a seamless relaunch in 2024 under Cryer’s leadership.

Leadership and Mission

STRIVE New Orleans was founded by the national STRIVE organization, headquartered in New York. In keeping with the national model, the first executive director of each new site carries the title “Founding Executive Director.” Cryer holds that role locally, guiding a program designed to provide not just job readiness but long-term career pathways.

“As one of the nation’s leading workforce development solutions, STRIVE offers tuition-free skills and job readiness training, one-on-one support, and lifetime personal coaching and services for people motivated to reach their potential,” Cryer said. “We create partnerships with employers that result not just in jobs, but life-changing careers leading to financial empowerment and economic prosperity for our communities. And, importantly, we do all this while helping employers close critical gaps in their workforce. Recognizing the high demand to provide a workforce pipeline at our growing New Orleans port we recently created this unique new logistics and warehousing career path for our students.”

Building a Workforce Pipeline

The logistics program, which graduated its first class of 15 students in August, provides industry-recognized credentials that position participants for immediate employment.

Certifications include:

OSHA 10 General Industry Safety Training;

Forklift Certification - training through Delgado Community College; and

the national Certified Logistics Associate designation from the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council.

These credentials are required at major employers such as the Port of New Orleans, Ochsner Health, Associated Terminals, Union Pacific, and a wide range of warehouses, manufacturing plants, distribution centers, and fulfillment hubs. They also help provide workforce skills that will be needed at the forthcoming Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) in St. Bernard Parish.

With record expansion at the New Orleans port, STRIVE leaders say the curriculum was carefully designed to ensure graduates can contribute from day one in fields ranging from inventory management to the safe movement of goods.

Graduate Voices

For participants, the program has offered more than technical training.

“STRIVE gave me a chance to rewrite my story, and to prove to myself and others what I am capable of,” said graduate Roy Joyner. “STRIVE challenged me, and gave me the confidence to speak up in front of a crowd, and also gave me a sense of discipline. Our cohort became like family as we faced challenges together, held each other accountable and celebrated every win side by side. STRIVE is not just about job skills, it was about personal growth and discovering who we really are and realizing that we have what it takes to succeed.”

Anniversary Celebration and Next Steps

STRIVE New Orleans will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a reception on Oct. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., at The Building, 1427 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

The organization is also recruiting for its next logistics cohort, with information sessions scheduled for Sep. 16 (in person) and Sep. 17 (virtual). Orientation is set for Oct. 3, with classes beginning Oct. 6.

Located at 6601 Franklin Ave., STRIVE New Orleans continues to expand its footprint, positioning itself as a critical workforce pipeline for the city’s logistics sector and beyond.