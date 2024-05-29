Strauss Massey Dinneen Opens Gulfport Office, Adds 3 Attorneys

GULFPORT, Miss. — Law firm Strauss Massey Dinneen has announced the official opening of its office at 1310 27th Avenue, Suite 203 in Gulfport, Miss.

“Since we started the firm in New Orleans in 2019, expansion to Mississippi has been a key component of our strategic plan due to our clients’ legal needs in that market,” explains David Strauss, the firm’s managing member. “In fact, our firm has been active in Mississippi since the firm originated and our new office will allow us to more efficiently resource our clients’ Mississippi matters.”

SMD’s Gulfport office will focus on insurance coverage and defense, professional liability, commercial litigation, construction disputes, and other matters. The office will be led by Christopher Corkern, a tenured litigator who is licensed in Mississippi and Louisiana. He has litigated and tried a broad range of insurance and commercial disputes in both state and federal courts across Mississippi. He also has argued appeals before the Mississippi Court of Appeals, Mississippi Supreme Court, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

- Sponsors -

SMD also recently welcomed associates Cherish A. Kenner and Tyler M. Landrieu to its New Orleans office.