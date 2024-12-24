Strategic Planning

Developed by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee and Board of Directors—and facilitated by Cathi Hight of Austin, Texas-based Hight Performance Group—the Chamber’s Strategic Plan sets far-reaching goals through 2026. According to Ryan Rodrigue, 2024 Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, the organization needed a written and actionable strategic plan to set goals and long-term initiatives.

“[The plan] ensures we continue to work for the advancement of the business community; enhance the economic, civic and cultural environment; and improve the quality of life in Jefferson Parish,” he says. “The Chamber represents nearly 1,000 member organizations, and we must advocate for a robust environment and business community where organizations successfully attract, develop and retain talent—and for Jefferson Parish to be the premier place to live, work and thrive.”

The Chamber’s Board of Directors and its Executive Committee identified three priorities in the strategic plan: to advance a pro-business environment; to cultivate quality talent; and to champion community excellence. “We identified what was most important to improving Jefferson Parish over the next several years and, where we as a chamber, can make the biggest impact,” Rodrigue says. “[These areas of focus will] promote economic development and stability for our members and residents.”

The Chamber’s first priority, to advance a pro-business environment, involves representing business interests to all levels of government; developing and sustaining key policymaker relationships; and connecting key stakeholders on relevant issues. To do this, the Chamber is creating an annual legislative agenda (including developing priorities with key stakeholders and tracking key legislation); engaging in local policy and lawmaking efforts that pertain to the business community (one way is by engaging with other business organizations, such as Greater New Orleans, Inc.); and providing access to elected officials (via advocacy events, committee meetings and more). Additional strategies include communicating relevant information to businesses, soliciting feedback on issues that impact businesses and broadening the business community’s engagement with calls to action.

Next, to cultivate quality talent, the Chamber has identified two objectives: to engage in strategic talent development and to proactively retain talent. To that aim, the Chamber is working to upskill current talent to meet industry needs (through programs such as Prosper Jefferson) and facilitate collaboration between educators and industry (through entities such as the Early Childhood Care and Education Commission). The Chamber also is strengthening current talent through succession planning; cultivating the next generation of leaders (through programs like Prosper Jefferson, Leadership Jefferson and Young Professionals); and promoting opportunities and initiatives for quality education at all levels (through committees, Jefferson Parish schools and the Early Childhood Care and Education Commission).

Finally, to champion community excellence, the Chamber is strengthening board ownership (through activities like board meetings and retreats); promoting member engagement opportunities (an example is through the creation of a new member guide); and advocating for quality-of-life initiatives (such as intercity trips that connect stakeholders to their counterparts in other cities, local governments and states).

Of course, the strategic plan includes many other actionable steps, but, by having each objective clearly outlined, the Chamber is better equipped to realize its goals. “Once the Chamber’s Executive Committee and board developed the plan, our team went to work on putting it into action,” Rodrigue says. “We have made significant progress on all [aspects of the strategic plan,] but we continue to develop initiatives and programming to reach every goal.”

According to Ruth Lawson, who has served as President of the Jefferson Chamber since December 2021, the Chamber team meets quarterly to discuss the strategic plan. The team also tracks its progress through a master spreadsheet, which details the strategies, tactics and action steps that need to be completed. While the strategic plan will be updated as needed, it will be evaluated by the Chamber’s Board of Directors at each annual board retreat.

In addition to its strategic plan, the Chamber offers a number of resources to help businesses grow and thrive. For example, the Chamber advocates for policies and legislation that benefit the local business community. “This includes lobbying at local, state and federal levels on issues such as taxes, education, infrastructure and business regulations,” Lawson says.

Additionally, the Jefferson Chamber offers networking opportunities for its members through events, meetings and forums, plus resources and support to businesses (like marketing opportunities, business education and professional development). The Chamber also partners with local schools, nonprofits and other community organizations to promote a positive business climate. The organization also works to attract new businesses to the area, supports the expansion of existing businesses and creates a favorable economic environment in Jefferson Parish.

“When our communities thrive, our businesses will grow, which will result in more job creation,” adds Nora Vaden Holmes, Chair of the Jefferson Chamber Governmental Affairs Committee. “People want to work and live in a community that is constantly adapting new and innovative ways to improve the current ways of doing things.”