NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Storyville Museum in the French Quarter has launched Storyville After Dark, a new immersive nighttime experience that expands the museum’s operating hours and uses advanced audio technology to bring the history of New Orleans and its legendary red-light district to life after sunset.

Available daily from 6:00 to 10:30 p.m., with last entry at 9:30 p.m., Storyville After Dark offers an educational and entertaining option for visitors looking for an evening activity in the French Quarter.

The experience combines atmospheric lighting, music, video and individualized audio tours to explore the history of Storyville. Evening visitors are greeted by period-costumed floor hosts and provided with personal audio players, allowing them to explore exhibits and artifacts at their own pace. According to the museum, it is the only museum in New Orleans to offer this audio technology.

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The Storyville Museum Launches After Dark Experience. Photo provided by the Storyville Museum.

With the addition of Storyville After Dark, the museum is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The extended hours are intended to make the museum more accessible to convention and business travelers whose schedules may prevent daytime visits.

Evening admission is $35 per person, with tickets available online or at the door. Guests must be 18 or older to enter without an adult.

Located in the French Quarter, the New Orleans Storyville Museum explores the people, places and culture of the city’s historic red-light district. Through artifacts, photographs, recreated environments, music and storytelling, the museum examines Storyville’s influence on New Orleans history, nightlife and the development of jazz.

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For tickets and additional information, visit storyvillemuseum.com.

Storyville Museum Launches After Dark Experience. Photo provided by the Storyville Museum.

New Orleans Storyville Museum

Founded by New Orleans native and entrepreneur Claus Sadlier, the New Orleans Storyville Museum opened in August 2024 at 1010 Conti St., two blocks from the former Storyville district. The museum was designed to give French Quarter visitors an accessible introduction to the city’s history through the story of its former red-light district. The more than 7,000-square-foot attraction has continued adding exhibits, multimedia features and historical artifacts since opening, with the new nighttime experience extending that concept into the evening hours.