Stone Pigman Names New Member

NEW ORLEANS – Stone Pigman has announced that Walter “Fritz” Metzinger, III, has been promoted to Member, after serving as an Associate since joining the firm in 2017.

Metzinger is a litigation lawyer who focuses his practice on business and insurance disputes. He also works on sports law and gaming regulatory matters, advising clients on licensing and compliance. He often speaks on legal disputes shaping the sports world, including compensation, sports betting and athletes’ rights.

Metzinger was consecutively recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch from 2022-2026, named a Louisiana Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2021-2025 and a New Orleans Magazine “Top Lawyer” from 2022-2025.

“Fritz is a valued member of our team,” said Michael Walshe, chair of Stone Pigman’s Management Committee. “His insight and dedication consistently strengthen the service we provide our clients.”

“I’m fortunate to work with an exceptional group of lawyers at Stone Pigman whose mentorship has played a key role in my professional growth,” said Metzinger. “I’m grateful for the firm’s trust in me and look forward to continuing to deliver great work for our clients in the years ahead.”

Metzinger graduated magna cum laude from Tulane University School of Law, where he was an Order of the Coif award recipient and online editor of the Tulane Law Review. He also received the Dean’s Medal and CALI Excellence for the Future Award for his academic achievements. Metzinger earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia.

About Stone Pigman

Founded in 1929, Stone Pigman provides legal services to companies and individuals from its offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The firm is consistently recognized for its corporate, litigation, real estate and energy practices and represents clients regionally, nationally and internationally.