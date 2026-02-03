NEW ORLEANS – Stone Pigman has announced that Edward F. Bukaty, IV and Justin P. Lemaire have been elected to the firm’s Management Committee for three-year terms, effective Jan. 1, 2026. They join existing committee members Matthew S. Almon, Scott T. Whittaker and Michael Q. Walshe, Jr., who has been re-elected as chair of Stone Pigman’s Management Committee.

“We are excited to welcome Ed and Justin to the firm’s leadership team,” said Michael Walshe, chair of Stone Pigman’s Management Committee. “The depth of insight and commitment they bring to our clients will serve the firm well at the leadership level. We look forward to their contributions as Stone Pigman enters its 97th year.”

Edward F. Bukaty, IV

Bukaty, firm member and Business Section Head, focuses his practice on corporate and transactional law. He is a member of GNO, Inc.’s NextGen Council and active in the corporate and business law sections of both the Louisiana State Bar Association and American Bar Association. He was consecutively recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch? in America from 2021-2026, named a Louisiana Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2021-2025 and a New Orleans Magazine “Top Lawyer” from 2021-2025.

- Sponsors -

Justin P. Lemaire

Justin Lemaire – Stone Pigman Names New Management Committee Members. Photo provided by Stone Pigman.

Lemaire focuses his practice on business litigation and tax matters. He assists clients with a variety of business issues, including state and local tax disputes, products liability litigation, oil and gas litigation, public bid law cases and government procurement cases.

Lemaire is a member of the Louisiana State Law Institute Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee, American Bar Association, Louisiana State Bar Association, New Orleans Bar Association, Federal Bar Association and the Fifth Federal Circuit Bar Association. He was consecutively recognized in The Best Lawyers in America from 2024-2026, named a Louisiana Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2012-2020 and a New Orleans Magazine “Top Lawyer” from 2012-2025.

About Stone Pigman

Founded in 1929, Stone Pigman provides legal services to companies and individuals from its offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The firm is consistently recognized for its corporate, litigation, real estate and energy practices and represents clients regionally, nationally and internationally.