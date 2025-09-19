Stone Pigman Attorney Confirmed CIA Inspector General

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann L.L.C. firm member Peter M. Thomson has been confirmed by the United States Senate to be the Inspector General of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Thomson was nominated on May 6, 2025, for the position by President Donald Trump; and on July 15, 2025, was reported out favorably by the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence with bipartisan support.

As Inspector General, Thomson will be responsible for overseeing the Inspector General’s Offices of Audits, Inspections and Investigations to prevent and detect fraud, waste, abuse and other forms of misconduct within the CIA, thereby helping ensure that the CIA’s programs and operations are conducted in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

“Peter has been an invaluable member of our Stone Pigman team for over a decade, and we wholeheartedly support him in this exceptional opportunity,” said Michael Walshe, chair of Stone Pigman’s management committee. “He has consistently exemplified the highest standards of professionalism and public service, and we wish him all the best in his new role.”

Thomson was nominated by President Trump once before to be Inspector General of the CIA. In 2020, he testified before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and was voted out favorably with unanimous consent; however, his nomination was returned under the Senate Rules following the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

“I am deeply honored by the opportunity to serve as Inspector General of the Central Intelligence Agency,” said Thomson. “It is a privilege to return to government service, and I am committed to upholding the CIA’s mission with integrity, accountability and professionalism.”

Thomson will leave his position at Stone Pigman where his practice focused on white collar criminal defense, internal investigations, corporate compliance and select civil litigation for over a decade while also serving as chair of the firm’s white-collar criminal defense practice and co-chair of the firm’s information security practice. During his legal career, he has tried more than 50 criminal cases to verdict in both federal and state courts, and he has extensive experience in appellate litigation.

Prior to joining Stone Pigman, Thomson was an Assistant United States Attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice for 23 years. He also served on special assignment at the National Security Agency.

A New Orleans native, Thomson graduated from Tulane University where he received his undergraduate and juris doctorate degrees. He is an executive committee member of The Federalist Society’s Criminal Law Practice Group and the New Orleans Lawyers Chapter. Thomson formerly served as a board member of the Metropolitan Crime Commission of New Orleans and as a member of the Louisiana State Public Defender Oversight Board. He also previously served for 20 years as an adjunct professor of trial advocacy at Tulane Law School.

