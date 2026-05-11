Economy

Stocks Hit Record High as Energy and Tech Drive Gains

May 11, 2026   |By
Stocks Hit Record High as Energy and Tech Drive Gains
Stocks Hit Record High as Energy and Tech Drive Gains. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. stocks closed at record levels at the end of last week, extending a rally driven by rising energy prices, continued strength in artificial intelligence-related technology stocks and signs of resilience in the U.S. labor market. On May 8, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% to finish the week up 2.4%, while the

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