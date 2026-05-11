Stocks Hit Record High as Energy and Tech Drive Gains

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NEW ORLEANS — U.S. stocks closed at record levels at the end of last week, extending a rally driven by rising energy prices, continued strength in artificial intelligence-related technology stocks and signs of resilience in the U.S. labor market. On May 8, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% to finish the week up 2.4%, while the

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. stocks closed at record levels at the end of last week, extending a rally driven by rising energy prices, continued strength in artificial intelligence-related technology stocks and signs of resilience in the U.S. labor market.

On May 8, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% to finish the week up 2.4%, while the Nasdaq climbed 1.7% on the day and 4.5% over the five-day stretch. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week up 0.4%. The market’s gains come despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, with investors betting that global disruptions will not derail economic growth or energy supply chains.

In addition, the April jobs report was better than expected and that result helped ease concerns about a near-term economic slowdown and reinforced investor confidence, even as layoffs tied to AI adoption continue across parts of the technology sector.

Focus Shifts to Inflation Data

With earnings season winding down, investor attention is turning to a slate of economic reports expected to shape the near-term outlook.

April’s Consumer Price Index is due May 12. Economists expect headline inflation to rise to about 3.8%, up from 3.3% in March, while core inflation, which excludes food and energy, is projected to edge higher to roughly 2.7%. Headline inflation reflects overall price changes across the economy, including volatile categories like food and energy, while core inflation excludes those categories to provide a clearer view of underlying, longer-term price trends.

Energy Prices Drive Pressure, Opportunity

Economists are also saying rising energy prices are likely to play a central role in the expected uptick in inflation, with higher fuel and transportation costs beginning to feed into broader categories, including food and consumer goods. Shelter costs are also expected to increase, influenced in part by prior data disruptions.

Oil prices have climbed amid uncertainty tied to the conflict in the Middle East, with Brent crude recently trading above $100 per barrel after sitting near $70 earlier this year.

For Louisiana, where the economy is closely tied to oil, gas and petrochemical activity, higher energy prices could support industrial output and revenues for major producers such as ExxonMobil and Shell, but rising fuel costs add pressure on local manufacturers, logistics operators, households and small businesses.

Tech and Space Stocks Build Momentum

At the same time, gains in technology stocks tied to artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure continue to shape broader market performance, with semiconductor companies and related suppliers leading much of the recent rally.

That momentum is extending into adjacent sectors, including aerospace and satellite technology. Shares of Rocket Lab surged 34% after the company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue, announced record launch contracts through 2029 and pointed to rising demand for satellite systems and defense-related technologies.

The gains lifted other space-related companies, highlighting growing investor interest in the expanding space economy, particularly as federal defense spending and commercial satellite demand increase.

Some market analysts, however, have pointed to signs the rally may be uneven, with gains concentrated in a relatively small group of technology and semiconductor stocks. While AI-related companies continue to drive market performance, a broader swath of stocks has not kept pace, raising questions about how sustainable the current rally may be if gains do not expand across more sectors.

That trend also has implications for Louisiana. Amazon earlier this year announced plans to acquire Globalstar in a deal valued at roughly $11.6 billion, part of a broader push into satellite-based communications.

Globalstar maintains operations in Covington, positioning Louisiana within a growing segment of the technology and communications industry. Continued investment in satellite systems, aerospace manufacturing and defense-related technology could create new opportunities for regional suppliers, engineering firms and advanced manufacturing operations tied to the broader space economy.

The state’s role in the space economy also extends to NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East, where key components of the Artemis lunar program are built. Officials say hiring at the site, which supports roughly 3,500 jobs, is ramping up as NASA and its private-sector partners expand plans for future moon missions and long-term space exploration.