Stirling Announces 2 New Equity Shareholders

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – Stirling, a recognized leader in the real estate industry, has announced that Will Barrois and Jared Lauderdale have officially joined Stirling’s ownership team. Stirling said the strategic transition represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth and evolution, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and long-term success.

“Will and Jared have consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment, dedication, and expertise,” said Townsend Underhill, CEO. “Their proactive and steady leadership, along with a genuine willingness to guide and support others, has played a significant role in the strength and continued success of Stirling. We are proud to welcome Will and Jared to our Ownership team and to continue the legacy of succession at Stirling that was created by its Founders 50 years ago.”

Will Barrois

Will Barrois serves as Senior Vice President and Manager of the Advisory Division, where he oversees all aspects of the company’s Advisory Division that spans 9 offices, 65 Advisors, and is licensed in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

- Sponsors -

Barrois has extensive experience in the commercial real estate industry and has led successful market expansions throughout the Gulf South. In a statement, Barrois said, “I’m honored to join Stirling’s ownership team at such a pivotal time in our company’s history. I have witnessed firsthand the strength of our culture and the impact we’ve made across the Gulf South. This transition reflects not only Stirling’s continued growth but also our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and service to our clients and the communities we serve. I look forward to working alongside our leadership team and Advisors as we expand our reach, strengthen our capabilities, and build on the legacy of success that has defined Stirling for decades.”

Jared Lauderdale

Jared Lauderdale, as Senior Vice President, Controller, leads a property accounting team of professionals, handles Asset Management on a variety of property types, and manages all tax-related aspects of the company’s internally owned portfolio. Lauderdale’s responsibilities include working with the development team, structuring our investment operating agreements, and assisting in the financial underwriting of our deal structures. He has served multiple roles with ICSC on working with Congress on tax law changes and structures that are critical to the real estate industry.

Lauderdale, who has an extensive background in finance, accounting, and tax, is highly regarded for building strong client partnerships. In a statement from Lauderdale, “Stirling has always felt like more than a workplace. What makes it special is the way our employees, company, and clients create value together. From the start, I’ve made it a priority to contribute to our company culture, and I’m honored to keep building on Stirling’s long-term legacy.”

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

About Stirling

Stirling is one of the most comprehensive full-service commercial real estate companies in the country. With over 50 years of experience, we specialize in Commercial Advisory Services, Asset & Property Management, Development & Redevelopment, and Investment Sales across a wide range of property types, including retail, office, industrial, healthcare, multifamily, and hospitality. Learn more at www.stirlingproperties.com.