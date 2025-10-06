Step Up Louisiana Workplace Program Unanimously Passes

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — In what Step Up Louisiana organizers are calling a “major victory for workers’ rights and public health,” the New Orleans City Council unanimously voted on Sept. 25 to pass a motion creating the Healthy Workplace Program. This marks the second major step in advancing Step Up Louisiana’s Workers’ Bill of Rights policy package.

“We all deserve access to good jobs that allow us to take care of ourselves, our family, and our community,” said Paulette Taylor, a member of Step Up Louisiana. “This win is a step forward for working people. Together, we are building a future where everyone can put food on the table, while having access to essential resources that better their wellbeing ”

Operated under the New Orleans health department, the program will recognize local employers that support their employees’ well-being and act as a tool for the public to evaluate employers that support their employees’ well-being. The program will also educate employers and incentivise them to be Workers’ Bill of Rights employers. Recognition confirms that the employer pays a living wage, ensures access to healthcare, has paid leave and provides workers the freedom to organize a union free from intimidation.

- Sponsors -

“The path to addressing the lifespan gap between wealthy, white neighborhoods and poor, majority Black neighborhoods starts with a healthy workforce,” said Britain Forsyth, policy and research coordinator with Step Up Louisiana. “New Orleans is a majority-Black city that was built by Black people and is known for its culture rooted in the Black community. Upholding the wellbeing of Black communities should be the utmost priority.“

This decision comes after months of advocacy by Step Up Louisiana members, local workers across sectors, and community leaders, and represents a significant win in the fight for better working conditions.

About Step Up Louisiana

Step Up Louisiana is a community-based organization committed to building power to win education and economic justice for all. Step Up works with Louisianans of all races and ages to “step up” by campaigning, organizing from a racial justice perspective, and holding public officials accountable. The organization partners with parents, workers, students, and community members to disrupt systemic oppression in our schools and workplaces through voter education, advocacy, and action.