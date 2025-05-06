STEM Students Build Generators to Address Disasters

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — New Orleans high school students are demonstrating STEM learning at its best as they help debut a new model to strengthen U.S. communities after natural disasters. This first-of-its-kind initiative is a groundbreaking approach to how communities with energy challenges may increase local community resilience.

Seventy-two conceptual physics students at the New Orleans Charter Science & Mathematics High School (a.k.a. “Sci High”) are engaging in hands-on learning and career-oriented skill-building paired with a project to benefit the local community. The strategy first involves training students with solar literacy and practical energy industry skills, then supporting students as they design, build and install larger portable solar generators to provide reliable energy in their local communities.

“This project is exciting because it takes students beyond the classroom and out into the real world to positively impact their community,” said James Luttrell, a science teacher at Sci High.

The initiative supports Luttrell’s unique class project. Over four weeks, the students participate in two critical, complementary parts:

1. The experience begins with We Share Solar’s Solar SolutionaryTM Program — a unique STEM educational experience to become the next generation of Solar Solutionaries. In the classroom, students build small, complete, stand-alone solar electric systems called Solar Suitcase Learning Kits. They wire circuits, install controllers and batteries, and connect them to solar panels and loads, powering lights and charging devices like cell phones. Once completed, students are solar literate and ready for the next step, which has a positive local impact.

2. Students then apply their new knowledge to have a powerful impact in their own backyard. The community experiences frequent energy outages related to environmental challenges, including hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes and high winds. Working with the Footprint Project, students leverage their newfound solar STEM skills to build and install three customized 5,000-watt portable solar generators, improving local energy access during electricity outages with the grid. This mobile microgrid is not only a reliable energy source, but it also offers clean energy through solar power. Students build the mobile microgrids in April, and after evaluating potential locations to best serve the local community in an emergency, students will install the portable solar generators in May.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that a simple solar power system providing clean, renewable electricity can change lives,” said Gigi Dekko Goldman, co-founder and strategic advisor of We Share Solar. “Through this unique collaboration, we introduce local students to solar electricity and the kinds of STEM skills needed for an in-demand industry while improving local energy reliability. We hope this model can set an example for other U.S. communities who have experienced energy challenges due to natural disasters.”

The model for increased community resilience is made possible through an educational partnership between Luttrell, We Share Solar and the Footprint Project.

About We Share Solar

We Share Solar is the educational program of We Care Solar, a Berkeley, California-based nonprofit dedicated to bringing light and power to the developing world. Since 2013, We Share Solar has deployed more than 1,300 Solar Suitcases benefiting over 660,000 students, teachers and community members with access to 14 million hours of light and power. More than 69,000 U.S. students have participated in We Share Solar programs. To learn more about We Share Solar, please visit wesharesolar.org.

About Footprint Project

Footprint Project provides renewable energy equipment and training to communities affected by climate disasters and humanitarian crises. Footprint Project develops and deploys mobile solar microgrid networks in climate-vulnerable regions to support critical services during power outage events and trains local responders on effective use. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit service organization, their mission is to help build back greener after climate disasters by providing cleaner energy infrastructure to communities in crisis. Learn more at www.footprintproject.org.