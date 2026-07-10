STEM NOLA’s Rocket Day Returns July 11

NEW ORLEANS – STEM NOLA will host its annual Rocket Day on July 11, giving K-12 students the opportunity to build, test and launch their own model rockets while exploring the science behind flight through hands-on STEM activities.

The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the LSU New Orleans Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave.

The event also highlights Louisiana’s longstanding role in the U.S. aerospace industry. Just a few miles from the arena, NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East—known as “America’s Rocket Factory”—has spent more than six decades building major rocket components, from the Saturn V rockets that carried astronauts to the Moon to today’s Space Launch System core stages for NASA’s Artemis missions.

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Presented as part of STEM NOLA’s STEM Saturday series, Rocket Day is designed to introduce students to concepts including aerodynamics, gravity and thrust through interactive activities that encourage interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Community Partners

STEM NOLA is presenting Rocket Day in partnership with Lockheed Martin, Cox, LSU New Orleans, the LSU New Orleans Lakefront Arena, the New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission, the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans City Council.

According to STEM NOLA, students will design, build, test and launch their own model rockets while learning about aerodynamics, gravity and thrust. Participants will work alongside STEM professionals and industry volunteers as they explore the science behind flight through hands-on activities.

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“We are excited to give students the chance to experience STEM education in such a dynamic and engaging way,” said Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder and CEO of STEM NOLA. “Rocket Day is a celebration of curiosity, exploration, and the boundless potential of our next generation of innovators. We can’t wait to see the sparks of inspiration fly as these students learn and create.”

Registration and Volunteers

Rocket Day is free and open to K-12 students of all experience levels. Parents and guardians are encouraged to register in advance at registration.stemnola.com, as space is limited.

STEM NOLA is also seeking volunteers for the event. STEM professionals and college students are invited to assist with activities, and undergraduate college student volunteers will receive a $50 stipend.

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Inspiring Future STEM Careers

Rocket Day is one of STEM NOLA’s signature outreach programs, introducing students to STEM concepts through project-based learning while connecting them with professionals working in science, engineering and technology fields.