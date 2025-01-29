STEM NOLA to Hold Final Bridge 2 Innovation (B2I) STEM Fest

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – STEM NOLA, in collaboration with the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee, Chevron, Dow, Ochsner Health, the Scratch Foundation, Venture Global LNG, and Entergy, is proud to present the final event in the Bridge 2 Innovation (B2I) STEM Fest series. This free STEM Fest will take place Feb. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans.

Following the overwhelming success of the first three B2I STEM Fests in the River Parishes and Jefferson Parish, this fourth and final event brings the excitement of STEM education to Orleans Parish, continuing the mission to inspire the next generation of innovators, creators, and problem-solvers.

Event Highlights

- Sponsors -

60+ Hands-On STEM Activities for K-12 students, showcasing cutting-edge science, technology, engineering, and math projects.

Interactive Presentations by community leaders and industry professionals.

Mentorship Opportunities with college students and professionals in STEM fields.

FREE Gift for the first 100 participants.

A Legacy of Impact

STEM NOLA, founded by Dr. Calvin Mackie, has received national recognition for its transformative approach to STEM education, including the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM). Since its inception, STEM NOLA and its national affiliate, STEM Global Action, have engaged over 200,000 students across the U.S., partnered with 5,500 community and professional mentors and 3,000 college student volunteers, and provided hands-on STEM experiences through events like STEM Fests, STEM Saturdays, and Tech Camps.

The organization’s work is especially focused on bridging gaps in STEM access for historically under-resourced communities, fostering diversity in STEM fields, and preparing students for high-growth, high-wage careers in technology, healthcare, engineering, and more.

K-12 Students can register here to participate in this transformative experience.

About STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action

Founded in 2013, STEM NOLA is a trailblazing organization committed to exposing, engaging, and inspiring future innovators and leaders through hands-on STEM education. Its national network, STEM Global Action, continues to scale these efforts nationwide, empowering children and communities with the tools to thrive in an ever-evolving world.