STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action CEO Named as Champion

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action has announced that Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder and CEO, has been named a “Champion of STEM, Class of 2025” by the STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice (SLECoP). This recognition comes as part of a landmark celebration of the initiative’s 10-year anniversary, recognizing individuals who have profoundly influenced STEM education and workforce development through community-based collaboration.

Dr. Mackie will be honored during a national convening and awards ceremony hosted by Dr. Frederic Bertley, President and CEO of the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), on October 21, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. As part of the 2025 convening of the SLECoP, the “Champion of STEM” distinction represents inclusion in a network of cross-sector partners—including educators, business leaders, and nonprofit changemakers—working to expand and improve STEM opportunities nationwide.

Dr. Mackie’s vision and relentless commitment to equity in STEM education make him a fitting addition to this extraordinary class of Champions. He exemplifies what this movement is all about—meeting kids where they are and unlocking their potential to shape the future.

- Sponsors -

The STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice connects schools, industries, community organizations, and government agencies to co-create innovative, scalable solutions that prepare learners for future-ready careers. Over the last decade, the Ecosystem network has become a hub for national initiatives and local action alike. Dr. Mackie’s organization—STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action—is emblematic of this mission in action.

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Mackie, a former tenured professor of mechanical engineering at Tulane University, and Tracy Mackie, STEM NOLA has served as a model for community-based STEM learning, engaging over 200,000 K–12 students across the U.S. and delivering hands-on programming in more than 2,400 schools. In 2024 alone, over 41,000 students participated in STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action events across 14 states and 36 cities, including large-scale STEM Fests at venues like Yankee Stadium and Caesars Superdome.

STEM Global Action, the national expansion arm, brings culturally relevant, high-impact programming to historically under-resourced communities—ensuring that STEM education is not a privilege, but a right. From foundational skills to mentorship through the STEM Fellows program, the organization prepares students not just for academic success, but for economic mobility and career readiness.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

With a mission to expose, engage, and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators, Dr. Mackie’s work reflects a broader belief: STEM is a vehicle for equity, opportunity, and transformation. He envisions a future where one million children engage in STEM activities every Saturday, building a lifelong connection to discovery, problem-solving, and possibility.

Dr. Mackie’s contributions have been recognized with numerous honors, including the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring, the AARP Purpose Prize, and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Phoenix Award.

As the STEM Ecosystems Community of Practice celebrates “A Decade of Change, A Lifetime of Impact,” Dr. Mackie and fellow Champions of STEM serve as guiding lights—proof that real change starts in communities and scales with passion, partnership, and purpose.

- Sponsors -

About STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action

STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action is a nationally recognized nonprofit committed to making STEM education accessible, engaging, and community-driven. Through scalable programs, culturally responsive teaching, and hands-on experiences, the organization empowers K-12 students—particularly in under-resourced areas—to explore STEM pathways and build the skills needed for 21st-century success.

About STEM Ecosystems

STEM Ecosystems are community-based collaborations that transform how students learn and connect to future opportunities. They bring together cross-sector partners—schools, afterschool programs, colleges, businesses, community organizations, and government agencies—to create powerful STEM learning experiences.

Through these partnerships, STEM Ecosystems break down traditional silos between education and workforce development while expanding resources, funding, and cross-sector connections. Their coordinated approach connects learning pathways for young people, closes opportunity gaps, and stimulates local economic growth while addressing workforce talent needs. This work ensures every student can access quality STEM learning both in and out of school, while strengthening their community’s economic future.