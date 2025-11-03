STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action Announces New Chief of Staff

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action has announced the appointment of Angèle McClain as Chief of Staff & Special Assistant to the CEO.

A native of New Orleans and a longstanding member of the STEM NOLA family, McClain’s journey is a powerful testament to the organization’s mission of cultivating STEM talent from the ground up. Her connection to STEM NOLA began in 2014 as one of its earliest high school participants. Over the years, she returned as an intern while pursuing her B.S. in Physics at Xavier University of Louisiana, later joining the STEM NOLA team after completing her M.S. in Engineering Management at the University of New Orleans.

Most recently, McClain served as an Engineer and Project Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where she distinguished herself through rapid promotions and numerous awards for her leadership on multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects. A certified Project Management Professional (PMP), McClain brings a depth of experience in strategic leadership, risk assessment, and complex project management.

In her new role, McClain will support Dr. Calvin Mackie, Founder and CEO of STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action, in driving organizational strategy, scaling programs, and advancing the organization’s mission to expand access to STEM education locally, nationally, and globally.

“Angèle’s journey represents everything STEM NOLA stands for—exposure, empowerment, and excellence,” said Dr. Calvin Mackie, Founder and CEO of STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action. “From a high school student inspired by our hands-on programs to a STEM professional leading critical national projects, she embodies our mission of building a pipeline of diverse, homegrown talent. As we scale our impact from local and regional engagement to global action, Angèle’s leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that all children—no matter where they live—have access to life-changing STEM opportunities.”

McClain expressed her enthusiasm for returning to STEM NOLA in a leadership capacity, saying, “This organization changed my life,” said McClain. “STEM NOLA opened doors that allowed me to pursue my passion for engineering and leadership. I’m honored to return and help create the same opportunities for thousands of young people who, like me, deserve to see themselves in STEM.”

About STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Calvin Mackie and Tracy Mackie, STEM NOLA has engaged over 200,000 K–12 students in hands-on STEM learning experiences. The organization’s community-based approach empowers children from all backgrounds to explore and excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

Building on its success in New Orleans, STEM Global Action extends this mission nationwide and internationally, focusing on historically under-resourced communities to ensure equitable access to STEM education.

In recognition of its impact in breaking down racial, ethnic, and gender barriers in STEM, STEM NOLA received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM) — the nation’s highest honor for mentoring in STEM.

For more information, visit www.stemnola.com and www.stemglobalaction.com.