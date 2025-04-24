STEM NOLA Receives NBA Foundation Grant

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – STEM NOLA, a nonprofit focused on empowering youth through STEM education, has received a renewal grant from the NBA Foundation in its 13th round of grants. The funding will expand the reach of STEM NOLA’s STEM Fellows Program, which supports high school students in underserved communities with the skills and experiences needed to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The NBA Foundation is providing $16.3 million in this grant cycle, its largest yet, to 82 nonprofits across NBA team markets in the U.S. and Canada. STEM NOLA is one of 12 organizations receiving a renewal grant, highlighting the impact of its hands-on STEM programs and career readiness efforts aimed at youth of color.

Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder and CEO of STEM NOLA and STEM Global Action, said the continued support from the NBA Foundation will help build economic pathways for young people. “The NBA Foundation’s investment enables us to continue building pathways that not only educate but economically empower young people in New Orleans and beyond,” he said. “We are deeply grateful for their continued partnership and commitment to helping our youth access the tools, mentorship, and experiences necessary to thrive in today’s competitive, STEM-driven world.”

The STEM Fellows Program provides students with immersive learning experiences, mentorship from STEM professionals, and training in career readiness. Over eight months, participants engage in mini-courses, support community STEM events, and explore real-world challenges in STEM. Advanced Fellows gain access to internships, innovation competitions, college preparation, and leadership opportunities.

“We believe that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not,” said Dr. Mackie. “This grant helps us level the playing field by connecting our youth to the economic power of STEM careers—and in doing so, we’re shaping the next generation of innovators, engineers, and entrepreneurs.”

Since its founding in 2020, the NBA Foundation has awarded nearly $125 million in grants to help underserved youth access the skills, resources, and networks needed for economic advancement. The Foundation’s latest grants affirm its mission to remove systemic barriers and promote career development through grassroots programming.

STEM NOLA’s renewal grant reflects the strength of its model and commitment to broadening access to STEM education in marginalized communities. As part of the larger STEM Global Action initiative, the organization is expanding its national presence to ensure more students, regardless of background, have opportunities in science and innovation.

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Calvin Mackie and Tracy Mackie, STEM NOLA is based in New Orleans and delivers hands-on STEM programming for K–12 students, focusing on under-resourced communities. Through mentoring and experiential learning, the organization prepares youth for STEM careers and leadership roles. STEM Global Action extends this mission nationwide, working to close opportunity gaps and boost economic mobility.

The NBA Foundation, created in 2020, is the league’s first charitable foundation focused on advancing economic opportunity for Black youth. In collaboration with all 30 NBA teams, the Foundation supports job training, internships, mentorship, and employment pathways in cities across the league’s footprint.

