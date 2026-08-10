Shaq Cossé – STEM NOLA Names New Business Client Manager. Photo provided by STEM NOLA.

NEW ORLEANS — STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action has announced the appointment of Shaq Cossé as Business Client Manager, where he will lead efforts to cultivate strategic partnerships that expand access to transformative STEM education opportunities for students and families.

Cossé joins STEM NOLA with a career rooted at the intersection of youth development, community advocacy, and philanthropy. In his new role, he will identify, develop, and manage partnerships with corporate, philanthropic, and community organizations to support STEM NOLA’s mission of inspiring, engaging, and exposing K-12 students to opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Prior to joining STEM NOLA, Cossé served as Program Manager at Son of a Saint, the nationally recognized New Orleans-based mentorship organization serving fatherless boys. He also served as Program Manager at the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, partnering with communities on the frontlines of environmental justice and advocating for healthier, more equitable futures.

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A graduate of the Southern Partners Fund’s Young Leaders for Social Change Fellowship, Cossé became a Member representing Louisiana and now serves on the organization’s Board of Directors. He currently chairs the Membership Committee, serves on the Bylaws Committee, and sits on the grants panel, providing him with a unique perspective on philanthropy from both the funding and nonprofit sides.

Additionally, Cossé serves as Vice President of the Board of Raíces Nuevas, a New Orleans nonprofit dedicated to empowering Garifuna youth and families through community, resources, and opportunity.

“Shaq has dedicated his career to creating opportunities for young people and strengthening communities through meaningful partnerships,” said Dr. Calvin Mackie. “His experience in nonprofit leadership, philanthropy, and community engagement makes him exceptionally well-positioned to build the relationships that will help STEM NOLA reach even more students across Louisiana and beyond. We are excited to welcome him to our team and look forward to the impact he will make.”

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Cossé earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he began his professional career as an editorial intern at TIDAL, the global music streaming platform, developing the storytelling skills that continue to shape his approach to relationship building and communications.

“I’ve spent my career making sure young people and communities who are too often overlooked get what they deserve — mentorship, a healthy environment, and a seat at the table where decisions are made,” said Cossé. “STEM NOLA lets me bring all of that together. My job is to build the partnerships that turn corporate and civic investment into hands-on access: more STEM Saturdays, more neighborhoods, and more kids discovering they can build the future.”

As Business Client Manager, Cossé will focus on expanding STEM NOLA’s network of corporate, educational, and philanthropic partners to strengthen the organization’s programs and create more opportunities for students to engage in high-quality, hands-on STEM learning experiences.

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STEM NOLA has engaged more than 200,000 K-12 students, 20,000 families, and 10,000 schools through hands-on STEM education programming.