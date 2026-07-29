Mia Augillard – STEM NOLA Names Communications Director. Photo provided by STEM NOLA.

NEW ORLEANS – STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action has appointed Mia Augillard as director of communications, where she will lead the organization’s communications strategy and oversee media relations, storytelling, digital communications and strategic messaging.

According to STEM NOLA, Augillard brings a background in strategic communications, public relations and brand storytelling. She earned her degree from Howard University School of Business before beginning her career at an award-winning public relations firm, where she executed integrated communications strategies for clients across a variety of technology-focused industries. Her experience includes media relations, executive communications, social media strategy and brand positioning.

In her new role, Augillard will focus on elevating the organization’s visibility and expanding awareness of its mission to inspire, engage and expose communities to opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. According to STEM NOLA, she also will work to strengthen engagement with students, families, educators, community partners and supporters.

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“At STEM NOLA, we know that changing lives begins with telling our story in a way that inspires people to join our mission. Mia brings the strategic communications expertise, creativity, and passion needed to elevate our voice and expand our reach,” said Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder and CEO of STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action. “Her ability to communicate the transformative impact of our work will help us engage more families, strengthen partnerships, and ensure that more young people across New Orleans and beyond have access to life-changing STEM opportunities. I am confident that her leadership will play a vital role as we continue to grow our organization and inspire the next generation of innovators.”

STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action Director of Communications Role

A New Orleans native, Augillard said she is committed to using strategic communications to expand access to STEM opportunities for students and their families.

“I’m incredibly honored to step into this role and help tell the story of an organization that is changing lives every day,” Augillard said. “It’s especially meaningful to contribute to a mission that is creating opportunities for the next generation in the community that helped shape me. Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about building brand awareness to connect people with organizations and causes that make a real difference, and I look forward to elevating STEM NOLA’s impact, expanding its reach, and inspiring even more students to see themselves as future innovators, engineers, and leaders.”

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Founded by Dr. Calvin Mackie, STEM NOLA is dedicated to exposing, engaging and inspiring students in grades K-12 to science, technology, engineering and mathematics through hands-on programs and immersive learning experiences. STEM Global Action, the organization’s national expansion initiative, aims to bring those experiences to communities across the United States and help develop a diverse and skilled STEM workforce.