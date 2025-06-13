STEM NOLA, JOB1 Bridge Education to Employment Gap

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In an inspiring collaboration aimed at bridging the gap between education and career opportunities, STEM NOLA has partnered with JOB1, New Orleans’ workforce development agency. This partnership is designed to provide local youth with hands-on experience, career-readiness training, and access to career opportunities in the critical fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

By combining STEM NOLA’s dynamic educational programs with JOB1’s extensive workforce services, the partnership will equip the next generation of STEM leaders with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.

JOB1, which specializes in connecting underrepresented individuals with career opportunities and training resources, aims to ensure that young people are fully prepared for both academic and professional success.

- Sponsors -

“We’re creating a pipeline of opportunity for our students to not only learn but to apply their skills in the real world,” said Tyra Metoyer, Chief Operations Officer of STEM NOLA. “This partnership gives students the hands-on experience they need, while also offering a direct path to career readiness.”

Floyd James, Chief Development Officer of STEM NOLA, emphasized the importance of nurturing relationships with local businesses to enhance the program’s reach. “By working closely with local companies and the city of New Orleans, we’re ensuring that our students are exposed to real-world operations and manufacturing processes,” he said.

One of the key initiatives this summer includes the assembly of 100 model car kits, which will engage younger students in STEM activities. The JOB1 participants will learn essential skills such as production, operations, and efficiency, all while contributing to a tangible, impactful project.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

In addition to technical training, STEM NOLA and JOB1 aim to bring in prominent guest speakers, including TED Talk presenters, to highlight the importance of developing strong operational and technical skills. These speakers will inspire students and demonstrate how these skills are critical in today’s economy.

This collaboration between STEM NOLA and JOB1 is setting a new standard for community partnerships that provide youth with real-world experience, mentorship, and a clear pathway to a brighter future.

About STEM NOLA

STEM NOLA is dedicated to engaging students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) activities to inspire the next generation of innovators, creators, and problem-solvers. With a focus on equity and hands-on learning, STEM NOLA is committed to empowering underrepresented communities and preparing students for success in the workforce.

About JOB1

JOB1 is New Orleans’ premier workforce development agency, connecting individuals to training, employment, and career advancement opportunities. JOB1 works to strengthen the local workforce by providing resources and support to underrepresented populations, ensuring they are equipped with the skills necessary for success in today’s competitive job market.