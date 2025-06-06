STEM NOLA Introduces 2025 Summer Communications Interns

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action has announced a cohort of five people to join their 2025 Summer Communications Internship Program. “We believe in cultivating not only the next generation of STEM innovators but also the future leaders of communication and storytelling,” said Jim Pittman, Chief Communications Officer, STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action.

The talented and diverse team of undergraduates bring a wide range of skills and experiences in marketing, communications, journalism, graphic design, content creation, public relations, photography and videography. Their mission is to help amplify the work of STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action across digital platforms while gaining real-world experience that will shape their professional journeys.

The STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action Communications internship team will work closely with Pittman, as well as their Video Production Manager Brett Rosenbach and Creative Services Manager Kevin Perrilliat, to bring visibility to our programs, activities and events through engaging, mission-driven content.

“Their responsibilities include organizing and assisting in the execution of communications strategies while supporting creative content development for our social media platforms, newsletters, and other channels. They will also contribute to event promotion through photography, videography, and design work under the tutelage of the STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action Communcations team,” said Pittman.

The STEM NOLA Communications Interns

Laila Bickham, a senior at Dillard University, is majoring in business administration with a concentration in marketing. “During her first week, Laila connected deeply with our mission to engage, inspire and empower communities through STEM education. She quickly became involved in brainstorming sessions and began developing content that reflects our voice and values,” said Pittman.

Laila Beckham, Dillard University

Kallie Bourgeois, a junior at Northwestern State University of Louisiana, is studying journalism, broadcast and digital media production. “As Editor-in-Chief of The Current Sauce and president of the Society of Professional Journalists at NSU, Kallie came to us seeking hands-on experience. She hit the ground running by learning the ins and outs of photography, newsletter writing, and collaborative social media strategy,” said Pittman.

Kallie Bourgeois, Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Michael Collet, a senior at the The University of Southern Mississippi, studies communication with a focus on social media content and strategy. “His background as a creative intern with Southern Miss Athletics makes him a natural fit for capturing our events through compelling photography. Michael is excited to shadow our team and grow both professionally and creatively,” said Pittman.

Michael Collet, The University of Southern Mississippi

Alexandra Douglas, a senior at the University of New Orleans, is majoring in business administration with a minor in global business studies. “Eager to gain marketing experience beyond the classroom, Alexandra joined our team after a competitive search and strong first impression. She’s already contributing to content development and eager to bring new energy and perspective to our digital platforms,” said Pittman.

Alexandra Douglas, University of New Orleans

Kaitlin Walters, a senior at Xavier University of Louisiana, is majoring in mass communication with a concentration in public relations and a minor in art. “Kaitlin is passionate about storytelling and community impact. Her goal this summer is to sharpen her PR skills and learn from experienced professionals across STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action’s communications and administrative teams,” said Pittman.

Katilin Walters, Xavier University of Louisiana

“Orientation week laid the foundation for what promises to be a meaningful and purpose-driven summer,” said Pittman. “These interns are already making their mark, and I look forward to seeing how they’ll help us share the stories that matter—stories of students discovering their passion for STEM and communities being transformed through education.”

The STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action Communications internship team was front-and-center at the STEM NOLA 2025 Intern Orientation that took place on May 27th.

“I’m proud to share this article on behalf of STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action, written in collaboration with our Summer 2025 Communications Interns. Look for daily content from this outstanding team on our social media platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and soon TikTok) throughout the summer,” said Pittman.