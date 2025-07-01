STEM NOLA Hosts “Rocket Day”

NEW ORLEANS — STEM NOLA has announced it is partnering with leading organizations for the return of Rocket Day to New Orleans. In partnership with Boeing, Entergy, University of New Orleans, UNO Lakefront Arena, New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), the City of New Orleans, and the New Orleans City Council, STEM NOLA is hosting Rocket Day on July 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the UNO Lakefront Arena.

This free, hands-on STEM event invites K-12 students to engage in a unique learning experience where they will build, test, and launch their own model rockets while discovering the science of aerodynamics, gravity, and thrust.

Rocket Day is designed to ignite curiosity and foster a love for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through exciting, interactive activities. Students will explore key STEM principles in a fun, accessible environment, while learning from industry professionals and experts. Rocket Day is more than a fun outing—it ignites early interest in STEM fields that are critical to Louisiana’s future, including the space sector.

- Sponsors -

“We are excited to give students the chance to experience STEM education in such a dynamic and engaging way,” said Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder and CEO of STEM NOLA. “Rocket Day is a celebration of curiosity, exploration, and the boundless potential of our next generation of innovators. We can’t wait to see the sparks of inspiration fly as these students learn and create.”

Events like Rocket Day create a direct pipeline between childhood curiosity and careers in high-tech industries. Local leaders believe that fostering a passion for science and engineering early on is essential not only for individual success but also for Louisiana’s economic resilience. The same young students who build rockets at Rocket Day could one day be engineers and technicians working at Michoud, helping build the spacecraft that will travel to the Moon and Mars.

Event Highlights

Rocket Building: Students will design and build their own rockets.

Rocket Launch: After construction, students will launch their rockets in a thrilling demonstration of what they’ve learned.

Hands-On STEM Learning: From understanding aerodynamics to the science of propulsion, students will dive into essential STEM concepts.

Free and Open to All K-12 Students: This event is designed for students of all experience levels and is open to the community.

Rocket Day Registration

Space is limited! Parents and guardians are encouraged to register their students early at registration.stemnola.com to secure their spot.

Volunteers Needed:

STEM professionals and college students are invited to volunteer and help inspire the next generation of engineers, scientists, and innovators. Undergraduate college student volunteers receive a $50 stipend. To sign up as a volunteer, please visit stemnola.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=1095744.

Rocket Day Event Details

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: UNO Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122

As Louisiana strives to expand its high-tech workforce and secure its place in the nation’s space economy, Rocket Day is not just a fun experience, but also a key initiative that helps Louisiana remain a hub of innovation, opportunity, and exploration for generations to come.

About STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action

Founded by Dr. Calvin Mackie, STEM NOLA is dedicated to exposing, engaging, and inspiring students in grades K-12 to the world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Through hands-on programs and immersive learning experiences, STEM NOLA provides opportunities for students to build the skills and knowledge necessary to pursue careers in STEM fields. STEM Global Action, the nationwide expansion of STEM NOLA, aims to bring these experiences to communities across the U.S. and help develop a diverse and skilled workforce for the future.