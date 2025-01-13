STEM NOLA to host first-ever STEM Fest in Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – STEM NOLA announces the first-ever STEM NOLA STEM Fest in Jefferson Parish, taking place on Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at Bonnabel High School. This landmark event, part of the Bridge 2 Innovation (B2I) series, offers a free and exciting opportunity to expose, inspire and engage K-12th grade students to the world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) through over sixty hands-on activities.

This marks a milestone for both the community and STEM NOLA, as it is the first STEM Fest ever held in Jefferson Parish. Families, educators, and community leaders are encouraged to join the event for a day filled with exploration, curiosity, and excitement about the future of STEM.

STEM NOLA stated that in today’s rapidly evolving world, STEM education is crucial for fostering the next generation of problem-solvers, innovators, and leaders. This FREE event offers a unique opportunity to expose Jefferson Parish students to STEM fields from an early age, helping to cultivate the skills necessary for success in tomorrow’s workforce. STEM NOLA aims to ensure that young people, especially those from under-resourced communities, have access to hands-on STEM experiences that foster a lifelong love of learning.

By engaging children in grades K-12, STEM NOLA is not only enriching students’ educational journeys, but also laying the foundation for economic growth, innovation, and workforce development for Jefferson Parish and beyond.

There will be over sixty interactive and hands-on STEM activities at the Jefferson Parish STEM Fest, including STEM NOLA’s new Starlab experience, designed to captivate and inspire the next generation of innovators.

There will be a range of engaging activities in robotics, engineering, chemistry, and more along with numerous opportunities for students, parents, and volunteers to come together and discover the exciting possibilities within the STEM world.

The first 100 registrants will receive a free gift to commemorate this groundbreaking event. STEM NOLA encourages Jefferson Parish families to register their K-12th grade children for this unique event featuring activities that will spark curiosity and inspire students for years to come.

STEM NOLA is also calling on college students and community professionals to support the event as mentors and volunteers. Volunteers are critical to the success of the STEM Fest, as they will guide students through hands-on activities, engage with participants, and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders. College student volunteers will receive a $50 stipend for their time and contribution. By volunteering, students and professionals can help play an essential role in sparking curiosity and guiding young minds toward a future in STEM fields.

STEM NOLA has stated it believes that STEM education is the key to economic development and future workforce success. By providing young people with the tools and opportunities to succeed in science, technology, engineering, and math, we’re cultivating the innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

This inaugural B2I STEM Fest is more than an event because it is an investment in Jefferson Parish’s and the region’s future. The community is invited to be a part of this historic event and to become a part of the movement to expose, engage, and inspire future STEM professionals, innovators, and leaders.

B2I STEM Fest’s partners and sponsors include New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee, Dow, Venture Global LNG, Chevron, Ochsner Health, and Entergy.

K-12th grade students can register here.

Volunteers register here.