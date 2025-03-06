Login
Education

STEM NOLA and Cox Communications Present “Force & Motion”

March 6, 2025   |By
STEM NOLA
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – STEM NOLA, in partnership with Cox Communications, invites K-12 students and families to an exciting and interactive STEM Saturday – “Force & Motion” on March 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Cut-Off Recreation Center in New Orleans. This hands-on event will engage students in designing, building, and racing their own cars while exploring the scientific principles of force and motion.

This FREE STEM Saturday is part of STEM NOLA’s mission to expose, engage, and inspire the next generation of innovators, creators, makers, and entrepreneurs. STEM NOLA, founded by CEO Dr. Calvin Mackie and Tracy Mackie, is a nationally recognized leader in STEM education, working to ensure that children—especially those from historically under-resourced communities—have access to world-class STEM learning experiences.

FREE Laptops for Families

As part of this initiative to bridge the digital divide, the first 50 qualifying families will receive a free laptop, courtesy of Cox Communications, a steadfast supporter of digital equity and STEM education.

Toddler-Friendly Activities

Understanding that STEM learning starts early, the Training Grounds Toddler Corner will offer engaging activities for children ages 0-4, ensuring an enriching and educational experience for the whole family.

Volunteer & Make an Impact

STEM NOLA is calling on college students and professionals to help mentor and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders. Undergraduate volunteers will receive a $50 stipend for their time and contribution. Those interested can register here.

Registration

Families and students are encouraged to register now by visiting here.

About STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Calvin Mackie and Tracy Mackie, STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action is dedicated to exposing, engaging, inspiring, and empowering K-12 students through hands-on STEM activities. STEM Global Action, the national expansion of STEM NOLA, brings these programs to communities nationwide, ensuring equitable access to STEM education and workforce development opportunities.

In an ever-evolving world, STEM education is vital for innovation, workforce development, and economic growth. STEM NOLA and STEM Global Action are at the forefront of this movement, ensuring STEM is accessible to all children, particularly in under-resourced communities. Through hands-on programming, mentorship, and industry partnerships, STEM NOLA has impacted more than 200,000 students since its inception, with 40,961 participants engaged in 2024 alone across 14 states and 36 cities.

Founder and CEO Dr. Calvin Mackie envisions a future where one million children engage in STEM activities every Saturday, reinforcing STEM’s role in shaping careers in technology, healthcare, and engineering.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

