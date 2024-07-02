Login
Business Events

StayLocal Trivia Night Celebrates New Orleans Businesses

July 2, 2024   |By
Winners and supporters pose for a celebratory photo at the end of StayLocal's “You Think You Know Local?” trivia contest on July 11, 2023 at Carrollton Station in New Orleans. L to R: Kenneth Humphreys, Jason Wiese, Nancy Rowe, Elise Gancarz Davies, Becky Collins, Romina De La Puente, Vicky Martinez, Ricardo De La Puente and Dana Eness

NEW ORLEANS – StayLocal, a Greater New Orleans independent business alliance, will present its annual “You Think You Know Local?” local business and brands trivia night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at Carrollton Station (8140 Willow Street). Trivia questions will spotlight iconic New Orleans businesses, historic brands and their founders as well as local lore across broader categories. 

“New Orleans is a brand unlike any other,” said StayLocal program manager Maryann Miller. “By supporting home-grown businesses, New Orleanians and visitors connect with our city’s history, neighborhoods and innovators. This event is a fun way to test folks’ knowledge of the facts behind our favorite local brands and those who have built them.”

The trivia competition is part of StayLocal’s summer campaign to celebrate independent businesses. StayLocal works to strengthen the environment for locally owned businesses to thrive by connecting businesses to customers and to one another. 

Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the trivia competition begins promptly at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public. There is a $10 donation to StayLocal charged for each team (up to four people) as registration. 

Rich Collins and Peter Ricchiuti will co-host the event. Collins is a musician and an editor at Biz New Orleans magazine. Ricchiuti is a Tulane University business professor, public speaker and host of WWNO radio’s Out to Lunch program.

Trivia night is supported by AKD Law; Biz New Orleans Magazine; Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson; Carrollton Station; Energy Smart New Orleans; LCI Workers’ Comp; Parkway Bakery and Tavern; QSM (Quality Sitework Materials); The Stow Firm; St. Roch Market; and the Urban Conservancy.  

Register in advance here. For more information, call (504) 252-1259.

