BATON ROUGE, La (press release) – Louisiana high school students across the state’s 64 parishes are receiving personalized college pathway emails this week.

Thousands of Louisiana college-eligible students are expected to receive the emails as part of the statewide outreach effort designed to provide them with clear next steps toward higher education.

The personalized emails include links to university and community college options available to each student based on their academic record and region of the state. The initiative is part of a broader effort to increase college participation and strengthen Louisiana’s workforce pipeline.

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The Louisiana Board of Regents is leading the effort in partnership with public colleges and universities, higher education systems, and college-access organizations across the state. The campaign focuses on reaching college-eligible students who may not yet have applied to or enrolled in a college or university and providing clear information about their pathways to a community college credential or college degree.

The effort is supported by a $300,000 grant from Lumina Foundation through its Great Admissions Redesign initiative. Louisiana was selected as one of seven recipients in the program’s first national cohort. The initiative seeks to simplify admissions processes and expand access to higher education for students who might otherwise miss opportunities to enroll.

“Increasing college-going and supporting student success are critical to achieving our state’s attainment goal by 2030,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Kim Hunter Reed. “This campaign is part of a larger effort to ensure Louisiana students understand their opportunities and take the necessary steps to support their college and career success.”

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The initiative builds on an admissions pilot launched in 2024, through which approximately 6,000 Louisiana high school students received personalized letters encouraging them to pursue in-state postsecondary education.

To strengthen the program, Regents partnered with Education Strategy Group (ESG), gathering student feedback on the messaging and impact of the admissions letters. In Spring 2025, a focus group of pilot students reviewed the messaging and shared reactions.

“This is exciting because it makes me feel like my dream is becoming a reality,” one student participant shared.

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“As a school counselor, there is always value in any tool that expands awareness of college admissions,” said Kendalyn Mupompa, school counselor at Madison Preparatory Academy. “Direct admission communications help students better understand their options and make better informed decisions about their futures.”

Kendalyn also serves as a steering committee member of the recently launched Louisiana College Access Network (LACAN).

Students are encouraged to review the letters with their families, high school counselors, and teachers as they explore institutions that best match their academic and career goals. Families seeking assistance with financial aid or college planning can contact the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) at 800-259-5626.