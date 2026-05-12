State of the Coast Conference Returns in 2027

NEW ORLEANS — The State of the Coast conference will return to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from May 11–13, 2027, bringing together more than 1,300 attendees for the state’s largest interdisciplinary conference focused on coastal science, policy and restoration.

Hosted by the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) in partnership with the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and The Water Institute, the biennial conference will feature presentations, panel discussions, poster sessions and networking events centered on the future of Louisiana’s coast.

Now in its ninth iteration, the conference is expected to draw a cross-section of stakeholders, including scientists, engineers, policymakers, students, business and industry leaders and coastal residents, reflecting the broad economic and environmental stakes tied to land loss and restoration efforts across south Louisiana.

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“State of the Coast has something for everyone who is invested in the future of south Louisiana, whether you’re a student, a policymaker, a scientist or a professional in any number of fields,” said Kim Reyher, executive director of CRCL. “We’re looking forward to being back in New Orleans with a program that is timely, relevant and engaging.”

State of the Coast Conference – Scope And Participation

The program is expected to include sessions examining long-term coastal trends and policy responses, as well as historical context tied to the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927, a pivotal event that reshaped river management and flood control systems along the Mississippi River.

Sessions are also expected to cover areas including coastal law and policy, flood risk and disaster planning, environmental restoration, energy production and its impacts, and the economic opportunities tied to coastal investment.

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Economic And Policy Impact

Organizers said the conference serves as a key networking and knowledge-sharing platform for industries and agencies involved in coastal restoration, an area that continues to represent a significant segment of Louisiana’s infrastructure, environmental and resilience economy. The conference also plays a role in shaping policy discussions and investment decisions tied to coastal infrastructure, resilience and environmental management.

The previous State of the Coast conference, held in 2025, was the largest in the event’s history, building on attendance of more than 1,200 participants in 2023 and underscoring growing interest and investment in coastal issues as the state advances major restoration and protection projects. Presentations and other resources from State of the Coast 2025 are available here.

Since its founding in 1988, CRCL has been a prominent advocate for policies to restore and protect the state’s coast, where about 2,000 square miles of wetlands have vanished in less than a century.

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Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana – Programs And Initiatives

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, the state’s first statewide nonprofit dedicated to coastal restoration, also highlighted its ongoing initiatives, including its oyster shell recycling program — launched in 2014 and now one of the largest of its kind in the nation — which repurposes shell from restaurants to build reefs and shoreline habitat, has recycled more than 17 million pounds of shell and protected over 10,000 feet of shoreline, as well as its native plants program, which promotes the use of coastal vegetation to stabilize soil, reduce erosion and support habitat restoration, and education and workforce development programs.

“Addressing Louisiana’s coastal crisis will take efforts from industry, communities, government and concerned residents from across the state,” said Ethan Melancon, advocacy director at the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana operates leadership and training initiatives, including its Coastal Leadership Institute, launched in 2024 and aimed at developing professionals engaged in coastal restoration and policy. The Institute was developed in response to demand from CRCL supporters who wanted to get more involved after taking part in volunteer events and other activities, and the organization also hosts its CRCLecture Series, which brings together speakers and community members to discuss coastal issues, culture and environmental challenges across Louisiana.