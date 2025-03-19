State of the Coast Conference Announced – A Catalyst for Informed Decision-Making

NEW ORLEANS – The State of the Coast (SOC) conference, scheduled for May 20-22 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, is the largest statewide conference of its kind, providing an interdisciplinary forum for exchanging information on the dynamic conditions of Louisiana’s coastal communities, environment, and economy.

The 2025 event marks the eighth iteration of the biennial conference which attracted over 1,200 attendees in 2023.

“State of the Coast will include hundreds of scientists, policymakers, students, engineers, business and industry leaders and south Louisiana residents sharing knowledge essential to everyone who lives and works here as we chart the best possible future for our coast,” said James Karst, director of communications with the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. “It will feature big ideas, tough conversations and the latest research about where we’ve been and where we’re headed.”

- Sponsors -

The conference will cover the topics of coastal law, policy, and funding, flood and disaster planning, risk management and recovery, environmental restoration, the impact of energy sources and production methods including renewable energy, hydrology, geomorphology and ecology of the coast, and economic opportunities.

The State of the Coast conference aims to address the urgent challenges and opportunities associated with Louisiana’s unique coastal and waterway environments, focusing on aspects such as economic development, habitat diversity, coastal sustainability, and cultural preservation.

Hosted by the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) in partnership with the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana (CPRA) and The Water Institute, the conference brings key organizations together to share the latest science and policy on Louisiana’s coast and waterways.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana carries out restoration projects across the coast to ensure that wetlands remain vibrant, that they are protected from hurricanes, and the ecosystems continue to provide economic opportunities.

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority is the state agency that leads coastal restoration, hurricane protection and other community resiliency efforts. Their mandate is to develop, implement, and enforce a comprehensive protection and restoration master plan for coastal Louisiana.

Established in 2011 and based in Baton Rouge with an office in New Orleans, The Water Institute is an independent, non-profit, applied research organization that advances scientific and integrated methods for addressing complex coastal and delta environmental issues. They help improve understanding of the natural and human aspects of coastal, riverine, and urban water management systems through science-based decision support.

- Sponsors -

The State of the Coast conference serves as a critical platform for presenting research, sharing insights, and discussing strategies that can inform and influence state government policies and actions related to coastal restoration and protection.

The conference’s importance lies in its role as a catalyst for informed decision-making and coordinated efforts to address the complex issues facing Louisiana’s coast, thereby contributing to the resilience and sustainability of coastal communities.

Register by April 30 here.