State of Jefferson Highlights Investment and Growth

NEW ORLEANS — At the Oct. 21 State of Jefferson luncheon, Jefferson Parish leaders outlined major infrastructure investments, economic development initiatives, insurance affordability efforts and public safety improvements, emphasizing how government services and quality-of-life improvements can help attract businesses, residents and visitors.

The sold-out annual event, hosted by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce at the John A. Alario Sr. Event Center in Westwego, featured Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, Parish Council Chairwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken and Sheriff Joe Lopinto, who discussed ongoing projects and priorities affecting the parish’s economic future.

Lee Sheng said modernizing Jefferson Parish’s aging water and sewer systems remains among the administration’s most important responsibilities, while Van Vrancken emphasized investments in recreation, commercial corridors, transportation and insurance affordability as tools for strengthening the parish’s competitiveness. Lopinto highlighted declining homicide numbers and the expansion of drone technology in law enforcement.

- Sponsors -

State of Jefferson – Advances Water and Sewer Infrastructure Projects

Lee Sheng said Jefferson Parish’s workforce of more than 2,600 employees provides a wide range of essential services, including water and sewer operations, drainage, road maintenance, waste management, parks and recreation, public safety, landscaping and facilities maintenance.

She said the parish’s aging water and sewer systems faced mounting maintenance costs and insufficient revenue when she took office in 2020, making infrastructure improvements particularly urgent. “This is the best thing we can do for any homeowner,” Lee Sheng said, referring to investments in essential infrastructure.

Lee Sheng said the parish determined that repairing a sewer pipe after it breaks can cost nine times as much as addressing the problem before a failure occurs, reinforcing the financial importance of preventive maintenance.

- Partner Content - TruFund Financial: How Finance Enables Lasting Results When people think about Community Development Financial Institutions, like TruFund Financial Services, they often focus on the visible outcomes: the small businesses they help... Read More

Jefferson Parish’s long-term infrastructure improvement program includes more than $1.5 billion in planned water and sewer investments through 2041, including waterline replacements, sewer system upgrades and improvements to pumping facilities. The projects are supported in part by graduated water and sewer rate increases approved in 2021 and implemented beginning in 2022.

Lee Sheng acknowledged complaints about higher utility bills but said the additional revenue supports essential projects, including pipe replacement, water treatment improvements, laboratory facilities, water tower rehabilitation and backup power systems.

Another major initiative is the parish’s $116 million smart water meter replacement program, which is designed to modernize approximately 160,000 meters throughout Jefferson Parish. The new system will allow customers to monitor water consumption through a mobile app, receive alerts about unusual usage and identify potential leaks before they result in significantly higher bills.

- Sponsors -

Lee Sheng also highlighted the parish’s improved financial standing, including the restoration of its bond ratings.

State of Jefferson Highlights Economic Development Priorities

Van Vrancken highlighted Jefferson Parish’s continued investments in amenities, commercial districts and public spaces that make the community more attractive to businesses and prospective residents. Referring to the recent Bureau of Governmental Research 2026 annual luncheon that examined Oklahoma City’s transformation through public investment, she emphasized the relationship between quality of life and economic competitiveness.

District improvement funds are being used to “make us an attractive place to be,” Van Vrancken said, pointing to investments in recreation facilities, sports venues, parks, commercial corridors and public gathering spaces.

Economic development opportunities include activity in the Avondale area involving paper products manufacturing, food-grade palm oil and aluminum shipments, as well as potential redevelopment of the former Esplanade Mall property, Fat City, Hope Haven and other sites that could support new businesses and community activity.

Other initiatives include farmers markets, concerts, expanded green space, beautification efforts and an inclusive playground designed to accommodate children with a range of physical and developmental abilities. Plans also include a large outdoor amphitheater with a proposed capacity of approximately 18,000 people and efforts to advance redevelopment around West End.

Sheriff Highlights Declining Homicides and Drone Technology

Lopinto said Jefferson Parish has experienced a substantial decline in homicides, with the number falling from a historical average of approximately 40 annually to 19 in 2025. As of Oct. 21, the parish had recorded eight homicides in 2026, raising the possibility that the year could end with a single-digit total.

One of the more compelling moments at the State of Jefferson luncheon came when Lopinto showed attendees drone footage of actual burglary incidents, demonstrating how the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is using the technology to respond to emergency calls and help deputies locate suspects.

The department’s drone program operates in response to 911 calls rather than through continuous aerial surveillance. According to Lopinto, the Sheriff’s Office receives approximately 600 calls for service daily and deploys drones to roughly 60 of those incidents. The technology can reach areas covering approximately 90% of the parish’s population, providing aerial information to responding deputies.

The program received national recognition in 2026 through drone manufacturer Skydio’s Aerial Achievement Awards, earning a Best New Program of the Year honor. According to Skydio, the Sheriff’s Office completed nearly 11,000 drone missions during the program’s first eight months, contributing to more than 450 apprehensions and the recovery of more than 75 stolen vehicles and 50 firearms.

Plans call for expanding the department’s drone capabilities in 2027, including the addition of fixed-wing aircraft designed to cover greater distances. “Technology is the wave of the future and I look forward to where it takes us,” Lopinto said.

The sheriff also addressed the use of surveillance cameras and automated license plate recognition systems, noting that such technology has been part of law enforcement operations for years. “Flock is just a brand. Cameras have been used for 20 years,” Lopinto said.

He said continued investments in technology, combined with traditional policing, will remain important to the department’s efforts to improve public safety.

State of Jefferson Highlights Investment and Growth

Insurance Affordability and Fortified Roofs

Van Vrancken identified rising property insurance costs as an ongoing challenge for homeowners and businesses but pointed to the Jefferson Parish Roof Enhancement Lottery Incentive Fund, or RELIF, as one way the parish is helping residents afford storm-resistant roofs.

Established in September 2025, the program provides up to $5,000 in additional assistance to qualifying homeowners who receive grants of up to $10,000 through the state’s Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, helping cover costs that might otherwise prevent them from completing the work.

Jefferson Parish initially allocated $500,000 to close that funding gap, an investment Van Vrancken said helped increase the percentage of grant recipients able to complete their roof installations from approximately 54% to 86%. The Parish Council recently replenished the program with another $500,000 to support a future round of assistance.

The initiative has also attracted attention from other local governments considering similar approaches to reducing storm-related property risks. In August, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple presented Van Vrancken with the 2026 Leadership in Resilience Award for her role in developing the program.

Van Vrancken also highlighted efforts by Greater New Orleans Inc. and its Coalition for Sustainable Flood Insurance to explore a national catastrophe insurance program that could help address rising insurance costs. The coalition has examined several federal approaches, including a national reinsurance program and a government-sponsored insurance entity. A bipartisan bill introduced in Congress in April would establish a commission to study potential national solutions.

Technology and Transportation Improvements

Technology is playing a role in Jefferson Parish’s efforts to address transportation problems and improve access to commercial areas. One example is Move Metairie Tracking Forward, a mobile application that provides real-time information about train movements at the Metairie Road railroad crossing, alerting drivers to approaching trains, estimating when trains will arrive and when crossings will reopen, and providing live camera views to help motorists avoid delays.

Developed through a partnership involving Jefferson Parish, the New Orleans Regional Planning Commission and engineering firm Gresham Smith, the project is expected to expand to additional railroad crossings. Van Vrancken said more information about the expansion will be shared during a Move Jefferson event in November.

The parish is also focusing on beautification and litter reduction as part of a broader effort to improve commercial corridors and present Jefferson Parish as an attractive location for investment.