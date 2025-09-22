State Licensing Board Donates $293K to Louisiana Tech

Ruston, La. (press release) – The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors has made a generous $293,000 contribution to Louisiana Tech University’s construction engineering technology program. The gift was presented during a luncheon in the Chris Richardson Family Suites Thursday hosted by the College of Engineering and Science with Louisiana Tech President Jim Henderson, COES Dean Collin Wick, program faculty, state legislators, representatives from the LSLBC, and leaders from the Louisiana Associated General Contractors and the Mechanical Contractors Association in attendance.

“With the $1.4 million renovation of Bogard Hall’s labs completed this summer, our students now have access to modern, state-of-the-art learning spaces,” said Reggie Jeter, director of the construction engineering technology program. “This generous donation from contractors builds on that momentum by funding equipment upgrades, student travel, and continued improvements to our program.”

The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors (LSLBC) and the Contractors Educational Trust Fund (CEFT) presented a $293,000 donation to the Louisiana Tech University College of Engineering and Science. Photograph by Emerald McIntyre/Louisiana Tech University.

“Our thanks go to the LSLBC for their generous support,” Wick said. “These investments are sparking student interest that paved the way toward record enrollment in CET, all while strengthening student experiential learning continuing our mission of graduating the best prepared graduates in the region.”

In addition to enhancing student access to cutting-edge construction engineering tools and spaces, previous contributions have enabled students to attend national conferences such as the North American Society for Trenchless Technology’s No-Dig Show, the Utility Construction Technology Conference, the Associated General Contractors of America Conference, and the International Trenchless Technology Conference and Exhibition.

“The Louisiana Contractor Licensing Board’s contribution to Tech’s construction engineering technology program reflects the industry’s dedication to strengthening Louisiana’s future workforce,” said Ken Naquin, retired chief executive officer of the Louisiana Associated General Contractors. “We depend on these nationally certified programs to produce the next wave of skilled professionals, and this investment helps ensure Louisiana retains the best talent to keep our industry thriving.”

Louisiana Tech’s construction engineering technology program equips students with a robust foundation in math, science, engineering, construction, and business. Graduates leave prepared for leadership roles across a wide range of industries, including construction management, quality control, building inspection, cost estimation, entrepreneurship, and surveying. With hands-on experience and a comprehensive curriculum, Louisiana Tech graduates are well-positioned for success and ready to make an immediate impact in Louisiana’s growing construction industry.

Photograph by Emerald McIntyre/Louisiana Tech University.

