State Expands Online Portal for Business Owners

BATON ROUGE – From Louisiana Economic Development:

LED has announced the expansion of its digital platform to connect entrepreneurs and small business owners in southeast Louisiana with local resources to help them start and grow their businesses.

Small Biz NOLA brings order to the often chaotic search for information, networking and resources that are the lifeblood of every small business. Visitors to the site gain access to a searchable database of resource providers around the state offering a wide range of services from business planning, entrepreneurial training and business counseling to sales and marketing, human resources and more.

“Helping small business owners connect with the right resource at the right time is key to ensuring that they are truly supported,” LED Small Business Services Director Stephanie Hartman said. “This effort brings together partnerships from across the entire region to do just that, making it all the more powerful.”

Launched through a partnership between LED and Greater New Orleans, Inc.,the platform features an events calendar containing information about trainings, webinars and other events of interest to entrepreneurs at every stage of small business ownership. LED will manage the page, which is an offshoot of the statewide resource portal, Louisiana Business Hub.

GNO, Inc. is the regional economic development organization for the 10-parish region that includes Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes and will drive efforts to populate resources for businesses across southeast Louisiana.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our region’s economy, and are in need of streamlined access to essential resources that fuel their growth and success,” CEO of GNO, Inc. Michael Hecht said. “The creation of Small Biz NOLA, as part of the Louisiana Business Hub, is a testament to the state’s commitment to fostering a robust business climate. By bringing this platform to life with partners from around the region, we are empowering local business owners to thrive and contribute to the community’s economic vitality.”

Small business resources in the Southeast Region are continuously being added to the Louisiana Business Hub database. Organizations can submit to be listed if they are a nonprofit, government, or educational organization that serves entrepreneurs and small- to medium-sized businesses in the region. Organizations that wish to be listed can learn more here.

Louisiana Business Hub is built on the SourceLink platform, a nationally recognized program specializing in online community tools. Since inception, SourceLink has assisted almost 200 entrepreneurship and community development initiatives define and reach their unique goals for success.

“The Louisiana Business Hub provides a wealth of resources to entrepreneurs across the state,” SourceLink Founder Maria Meyers said. “The addition of Small Biz NOLA adds to an already robust platform and ensures that small business owners in the Southeast Region of Louisiana are fully supported.”