StartupNOLA Plans Events Through End of 2026

NEW ORLEANS — StartupNOLA and its regional partners have announced a series of events for the remainder of 2026 aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, connecting startup founders with investors and business leaders, and strengthening Greater New Orleans’ entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The schedule includes a virtual workshop on startup tax considerations, a discussion on entrepreneurship and civic engagement, a $20,000 pitch competition focused on maritime and logistics innovation, and the region’s first participation in Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Startup Tax Workshop: Oct. 27

StartupNOLA, Startup Noir NOLA and accounting firm Wegmann Dazet CPAs will host an Access to Capital virtual session on tax considerations for startups Oct. 27 from noon to 1:00 p.m.

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The workshop will address business entity selection, investor expectations, available tax credits and incentives, and common tax mistakes entrepreneurs should avoid.

Entrepreneurship and Civic Engagement: Nov. 10

StartupNOLA, The Idea Village and the Bureau of Governmental Research (BGR) will host “Builders of the Future: Entrepreneurship as Civic Engagement” Nov. 10 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI).

The discussion will examine how entrepreneurs contribute to economic development and civic life, including opportunities for collaboration between business founders and local government.

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Victoria Adams Phipps, vice president of global philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase & Co., will moderate a panel featuring Jay Lapeyre, president of Laitram; political consultant and former presidential adviser Mary Matalin; New Orleans City Councilmember At-Large Matt Willard; and Matt Wisdom, CEO and co-founder of Civilized.ai.

The panel begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by networking.

$20,000 Maritime and Logistics Pitch Competition: Nov. 17

The World Trade Center New Orleans, StartupNOLA and the Gulf Coast Defense Catalyst will host the R:3 River, Road, Rail pitch competition Nov. 17 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at The Shop at the Contemporary Arts Center. The competition is open to startups and established small businesses with an operational presence in Louisiana that are developing commercial solutions for maritime, transportation and logistics challenges.

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Potential areas of innovation include supply chain optimization, sustainable shipping, port operations and logistics technology. Priority will be given to businesses whose solutions also have potential government applications.

The winner will receive a $20,000 non-dilutive cash prize, meaning the award does not require surrendering an ownership stake.

The application deadline has been extended to Oct. 27 at midnight.

Global Entrepreneurship Week: Nov. 16-22

Greater New Orleans will participate in Global Entrepreneurship Week for the first time Nov. 16-22, joining an international initiative connecting entrepreneurs, investors and startup support organizations.

StartupNOLA is encouraging local organizations to host events throughout the week to showcase the region’s entrepreneurial activity and attract additional founders and investment.

Scheduled activities include Startup Northshore’s Launchpad Pitch Series on Nov. 16, Loyola University’s Side Hustle Expo and the R3 pitch competition on Nov. 17, and The Idea Village’s Pitch Night on Nov. 19.

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Holiday Party: Dec. 1

StartupNOLA will conclude its announced schedule with an annual entrepreneurial ecosystem holiday party Dec. 1 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Barrel Proof, 1201 Magazine St.

The event will be hosted in partnership with Startup Noir NOLA, Gulf Coast Defense Catalyst, METRONOME and NOFAB, with sponsorship from the Tulane University Innovation Institute.