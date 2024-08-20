StartupNOLA Brings Investors and Entrepreneurs Together at First Access to Capital

NEW ORLEANS – StartupNOLA, in partnership with prominent Louisiana-based angel investor groups, is excited to announce its first Access to Capital Program, set to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC). This regional summit aims to bring together Louisiana entrepreneurs, angel investors, and the public for an enriching afternoon of curated pitches, networking, and educational sessions.

The event will feature a pitching session, networking, and presentations from four angel investor groups: Gulf South Angels (GSA), Redstick Angels, New Louisiana Angel Fund 3, and the Flamingo Funders. Attendees will also hear insights from Josh Fleig, Chief Innovation Officer at Louisiana Economic Development (LED), about the Angel Investor Tax Credit and State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) programs.

“This summit is a tremendous opportunity for local entrepreneurs to learn more about angel investing, to connect with potential investors, and for the community to see the vibrant innovation ecosystem we have in New Orleans. It’s not just about funding; it’s about driving economic growth and supporting entrepreneurial dreams in Louisiana,” said Evie Poitevent Sanders, Director of Innovation & Entrepreneurship at StartupNOLA and Greater New Orleans, Inc. in a press release.

“The Gulf South Angels are thrilled to participate in this significant event and look forward to hearing from the talented Louisiana-based startups,” said Mike Eckert, Board Chairman of Gulf South Angels. “Events like these are essential for fostering innovation in our region and helping local entrepreneurs succeed.”

Registration is open to the public for the networking happy hour and following program here. Startups interested in pitching at the event should apply here by Sept. 3 They must be headquartered in Louisiana and actively raising funds between now and the year-end.

StartupNOLA was created to allow startups, workers, and funders to connect in one place. Whether you’re looking for funding, a job, or just a new connection, this is the hub for entrepreneurs to find and support each other in New Orleans. StartupNOLA is a product of Greater New Orleans, Inc., the regional economic development nonprofit organization serving the 10-parish region of Southeast Louisiana.