Startup St. Bernard 2024 Finalists Announced

CHALMETTE, LA. (press release) – The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation is presenting the 10th annual Startup St. Bernard on Aug. 22 at the new Student Testing and Career Counseling Center at Nunez Community College. The live event, which is free to attend, is a Shark Tank-style pitch competition, where three entrepreneurs will compete for what has previously been over $100k in cash and in-kind services.

“Startup St. Bernard represents the entrepreneurial spirit and potential of our community,” said Meaghan McCormack, Chief Executive Officer of St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, via a press release. “This event is more than a competition; it’s a celebration of innovation and determination. We are proud to provide a platform where entrepreneurs can connect with local leaders, receive valuable feedback, and gain the support needed to thrive. The continued commitment from our sponsors and community highlights the collective effort to drive economic growth and development in St. Bernard Parish.”

The three finalists, BodyFlow Hydration, Grow Green Fingers and Natural Wellness with Nurse April, will pitch their businesses to a panel of judges for a chance to win part of what could be a ~$100,000 prize package. The three finalists were chosen from a larger pool of applicants through consideration by the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program at Delgado Community College, which made its decisions based on criteria including strength of business plan, experience of management, ability to positively impact St. Bernard Parish, and more. Startup St. Bernard was open to any business under five years old that agreed to locate their base of operations in St. Bernard Parish and participate in its entrepreneurial ecosystem.

BodyFlow Hydration offers all-natural, sugar-free electrolyte solutions designed to keep people hydrated without the use of powders or added sweeteners. Their products target hydration needs for new mothers, athletes, and individuals with medical needs, focusing on delivering essential minerals to support optimal hydration and overall health. BodyFlow Hydration plans to expand its reach and make its hydration solutions more accessible to the community.

Grow Green Fingers is dedicated to promoting sustainable gardening and environmental stewardship. They provide resources, products, and tips for eco-friendly gardening practices, emphasizing the importance of growing plants organically and responsibly to benefit both the environment and personal health. The company aims to increase awareness and access to sustainable gardening practices within the community.

Natural Wellness with Nurse April is led by Nurse April, a certified natural healthcare consultant. The center in Chalmette, LA, specializes in colon hydrotherapy, wellness consultations, and other natural health services. The goal is to boost overall health through personalized natural wellness solutions, promoting a holistic approach to well-being.

This year’s prize package is still being developed and will be announced soon. All three finalists will receive a cash prize of at least $5,000. The winner will receive the grand prize package including a mix of cash and in-kind donations. In the past, in-kind donations have included services ranging from legal and accounting to marketing and public relations.

“Because of our generous sponsors, many of whom continue to show support year-after-year, Startup St. Bernard has one of the largest non-dilutive prize packages in the Gulf South Region,” said McCormack. “Their investment in St. Bernard Parish is inspiring and a testament to their undeniable commitment here.”

Previous Startup St. Bernard winners have been 40 Arpent Brewing Company (2015); Christie’s Dreams Seafood (2016); Reactive Digital Systems, LLC (2017); Clean Course Meals (2018); Schmelly’s Dirt Farm (2019); CORE: Louisiana Counseling and Recovery Center (2020); Glass Half Full (2021); Ceres Plant Protein Cereal (2023) and most recently, The Safety Pouch (2023). Many of the competition’s finalists have gone on to see success, too, including Coast Roast, The Coffee House, Girls Gone Vegan, and St. Bernard Eco Tourism among others.