SHREVEPORT, La. – Startup Prize: Health, a competition for early-stage health and medical startups supported by Louisiana Economic Development and Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO), announced its 2026 grand prize winners after drawing a record 89 companies to a program aimed in part at expanding Louisiana’s health innovation economy.

Hosted by the Prize Foundation, the 2026 program attracted innovators from 27 states as well as Canada, South Africa, Australia and Algeria. Forty-seven percent of participating companies were founded by women, compared with a national average of 35% cited by Startup Prize, and 52% were founded by entrepreneurs of color.

“Louisiana’s innovation strategy has to extend beyond the industries we’re best known for,” said Josh Fleig, chief innovation officer at Louisiana Economic Development. “Startup Prize: Health gives us an opportunity to bring promising health innovators to Louisiana and show them what our state has to offer. Through LA.IO, we’re investing in partnerships that broaden Louisiana’s health innovation economy, position our state to lead in the field and, ultimately, improve the lives of the people who call our state home.”

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Leslie Sloan with judges – Startup Prize Health Draws Record 89 Companies. Photo provided by Startup Prize.

The 2026 grand prize winners are OmniNano Pharmaceuticals of Houston, winner of the FDA track, and KOM Analytics of Tulsa, Oklahoma, winner of the Non-FDA track. Each received a $10,000 cash prize, along with additional mentorship and introductions.

OmniNano Pharmaceuticals, which grew out of research at MD Anderson, is developing a nanoparticle therapy designed to penetrate pancreatic tumors and deliver treatment directly to the cancer.

KOM Analytics provides small and midsize health care organizations with a platform that consolidates data from systems including patient records, human resources and finances and turns the information into reports without requiring organizations to change their existing systems.

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Tammy Torkelson with judges – Startup Prize Health Draws Record 89 Companies. Photo provided by Startup Prize.

“We were so proud to host this amazing group of founders, definitely the strongest group we’ve ever experienced at Startup Prize: Health,” said Gregory Kallenberg, founder of Startup Prize. “Congrats to OmniNano Pharmaceuticals and KOM Analytics for their big win. That said, in our book and the investor’s book, everyone who made it to this level is a winner.”

Startup Prize: Health 2026 Finalists – FDA Track

OmniNano Pharmaceuticals (Houston, Texas) develops a nanoparticle therapy designed to penetrate pancreatic tumors and deliver treatment directly to the cancer. The company grew out of research at MD Anderson.

Transformative Biotech (Boulder, Colorado) is developing technology to conduct PCR testing outside a laboratory by eliminating the sample preparation step. Its extraction-free technology and @ANYWHERE™ handheld PCR device are designed to provide rapid testing for infections to support diagnosis and treatment.

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Métopi (Alexandria, Virginia) is developing a portable inhaler designed to deliver medication during medical emergencies for people with asthma and migraines.

Startup Prize: Health 2026 Finalists – Non-FDA Track

KOM Analytics (Tulsa, Oklahoma) provides small and midsize health care organizations with a platform that consolidates and analyzes information from systems including patient records, human resources and finances.

ClearSight Therapeutics (Dallas, Texas) is developing what it aims to bring to market as the first over-the-counter antimicrobial pink eye drop. Its underlying technology forms a protective barrier designed to fight bacteria and infection and is also used in the company’s artificial tears and contact lens drops.

NurseBrain (Palo Alto, California) is a workflow platform designed to help nurses organize patient information, tasks and handoffs during their shifts. Designed by a nurse, the platform is intended to make nursing work easier to coordinate and help hospitals care for more patients efficiently.

In addition to the cash prizes, participating companies connect with mentors and investors, who can choose to invest in any company they find promising regardless of whether it wins.

Startup Prize Background

Startup Prize is based in Shreveport and was founded in 2014 as an early-stage innovation platform for companies preparing for commercialization. The program connects entrepreneurs from around the country with mentors, investors and other participants through events and competitions, with Louisiana serving as its convening hub. It is produced by the Prize Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose programs work with youth, filmmakers, musicians, chefs and entrepreneurs.

Startup Prize: Health is one of two industry-focused competitions operated by the organization. Its inaugural Startup Prize: Energy competition launched this year with 24 companies, including New Orleans-based Edge Orbital Inc. and eWay Technology.