Startup Prize: Energy Launched in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. — Startup Prize has announced the launch of Startup Prize: Energy, a new national program designed to support emerging energy companies preparing for commercialization with registration now open.

Startup Prize: Energy combines elements of competition, conference, and entrepreneur support program, creating a nationally unique platform that brings together early-stage founders developing innovative solutions across the energy value chain, including fuels, electricity and energy systems.

The launch of Startup Prize: Energy marks the next evolution of Startup Prize, which for more than a decade has supported early-stage companies by connecting founders to investors, industry experts, and ecosystem partners at critical moments in their growth as they build real, viable companies.

- Sponsors -

“Startup Prize: Energy is one of the most exciting things we’ve launched,” said Gregory Kallenberg, Founder of Startup Prize. “Our goal is to make Startup Prize the place where energy innovation leads to the birth and funding of energy technologies that change our country and the world.”

Startup Prize Amplifying Louisiana’s Focus on Innovation

With the backing of Louisiana Economic Development, Startup Prize: Energy will work to strengthen Louisiana’s emerging energy companies while also attracting founders from across the United States. The program is designed to create a focused environment where founders, capital, and expertise come together to accelerate progress and engage with Louisiana’s established energy industry, infrastructure, and corporate partners.

The program centers on structured qualifying events that emphasize practical, founder-driven support. Participating companies engage in roundtables, workshops, and direct conversations with mentors and peers on topics such as commercialization strategy, fundraising readiness, regulatory considerations, go-to-market planning, and long-term scalability.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

“Energy has always been central to Louisiana’s identity, and we’re intentional about how that legacy evolves,” Chief Innovation Officer at Louisiana Economic Development Josh Fleig said. “Welcoming Startup Prize: Energy reflects our commitment to pairing emerging innovation with the experience and leadership that have long defined Louisiana’s economy.”

Building on a Proven Track Record

The launch of Startup Prize: Energy builds on the success of Startup Prize: Health, now entering its sixth year. Through that vertical, Startup Prize has supported over 240 early-stage health companies from 31 states across the country and Washington, DC., creating a national pipeline of emerging founders with access to expertise, capital, and long-term networks.

Rather than operating as a one-off competition, Startup Prize functions as a platform, identifying promising companies early, convening the right people at the right time, and building the relationships that help founders turn bold ideas into real, impactful companies.

- Sponsors -

About Startup Prize

Startup Prize, based in Shreveport, Louisiana, is a nationally recognized early-stage innovation platform designed to support emerging companies preparing for commercialization. Founded in 2014, the program connects entrepreneurs from across the country with mentors, investors, and ecosystem partners through curated events and competitions. With Louisiana serving as its convening hub, Startup Prize creates focused opportunities for founders to gain practical guidance and build meaningful relationships. Startup Prize is part of a lineup of transformational programs produced by the Prize Foundation, a Louisiana-based nonprofit organization.