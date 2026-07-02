Business Events

Startup Prize Energy Debuts with 24 Companies

July 2, 2026   |By
Startup Prize Energy Debuts with 24 Companies
Photo by Jeremy Hernandez - Startup Prize Health group.

NEW ORLEANS – Startup Prize hosted the qualifying round of its inaugural Startup Prize: Energy competition June 26-28, bringing together 24 companies from 11 states and one from Switzerland to compete in two energy-focused tracks, including five Louisiana startups: Edge Orbital Inc. and eWay Technology of New Orleans, Pelican Carbon of Baton Rouge, VerdiVolt Innovations

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor