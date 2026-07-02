Startup Prize Energy Debuts with 24 Companies

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NEW ORLEANS – Startup Prize hosted the qualifying round of its inaugural Startup Prize: Energy competition June 26-28, bringing together 24 companies from 11 states and one from Switzerland to compete in two energy-focused tracks, including five Louisiana startups: Edge Orbital Inc. and eWay Technology of New Orleans, Pelican Carbon of Baton Rouge, VerdiVolt Innovations

NEW ORLEANS – Startup Prize hosted the qualifying round of its inaugural Startup Prize: Energy competition June 26-28, bringing together 24 companies from 11 states and one from Switzerland to compete in two energy-focused tracks, including five Louisiana startups: Edge Orbital Inc. and eWay Technology of New Orleans, Pelican Carbon of Baton Rouge, VerdiVolt Innovations of Shreveport and NOVASPARK ENERGY of West Monroe.

The Louisiana startups included Edge Orbital Inc. and eWay Technology of New Orleans, Pelican Carbon of Baton Rouge, VerdiVolt Innovations of Shreveport and NOVASPARK ENERGY of West Monroe.

Startup Prize: Energy, presented in partnership with Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO) and the Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL), is the newest of Startup Prize's two industry-focused innovation programs, joining Startup Prize: Health. Designed to support entrepreneurs developing technologies across the energy value chain, the competition features Electricity and Hydrocarbons/Fuels tracks covering innovations ranging from electricity generation, battery storage and grid infrastructure to oil and gas extraction, hydrogen and alternative fuels.

Startup Prize operates through the Shreveport-based Prize Foundation, founded by Gregory Kallenberg, who launched the Louisiana Film Prize in 2012 before expanding the model to Startup Prize in 2014 and later adding industry-specific competitions including Startup Prize: Health and Startup Prize: Energy.

During the June 26-28 qualifying event, entrepreneurs met with mentors, investors and industry experts from around the country through a conference-style program focused on commercialization, business development and investment opportunities.

Startup Prize Energy Debuts with 24 Companies. Photo by Jeremy Hernandez.

"Startup Prize: Health has become a focal point for health innovators from all over the country, and we are aiming to have the same success for Startup Prize: Energy," said Gregory Kallenberg, founder of Startup Prize. "The competition and conference is really intense and involved. We were hoping for 16 startups and, to our surprise and delight, we've signed up 24 companies from 11 states and one from Switzerland."

Louisiana Startup Spotlight

Among the Louisiana participants was New Orleans-based Edge Orbital, a startup developing a sensing and communications platform that combines artificial intelligence, edge computing and networking to improve personal safety and monitor critical infrastructure by processing sensor data locally before sharing it across connected devices.

"I focus on edge processing machines, machine learning and artificial intelligence," said Christopher Wolff, CEO and founder of Edge Orbital. "I looked at how this technology could be applied to energy."

Wolff examined whether edge computing systems, which process data where they are created rather than sending everything to distant cloud data centers, could improve safety for workers in the energy sector.

"The online qualifier was fantastic," said Wolff. "Both the founder group and the experts - the investors and judges - were very insightful and the in-person qualifier was incredibly inspiring. One of the hardest parts of being a founder is finding the right room. The right room was at Startup Prize."

Wolff said Startup Prize reflects the growing support available to founders in Louisiana.

"Louisiana is fortunate to have a great team that understands building companies as well as the ecosystem to help them thrive," Wolff said.

Louisiana's Innovation Ecosystem

"It's great to see this happening in Louisiana," said Wolff. "Between Startup Prize, Loyola's Wolf Pack LaunchU program, the Tulane Innovation Institute, VILLAGEx and NewLab, we're in a really good place. The ecosystem here is really picking up."

Wolff completed The Idea Village accelerator program this year.

"For me, Startup Prize is the logical next step after The Idea Village program because you will be able to communicate intelligently with Startup Prize investors," he said.

He also recommended working with Louisiana Innovation and the Louisiana Technology Transfer Office.

Startup Prize Energy Debuts with 24 Companies. Photo by Jeremy Hernandez.

What's Next for Startup Prize

Together, Startup Prize: Health and Startup Prize: Energy are designed to attract entrepreneurs from across the country to Louisiana while connecting both national and Louisiana-based startups with mentors, resources and potential investment opportunities to help them grow.

Kallenberg said he is excited about the entrepreneurs and potential investments that will emerge from the competition.

"Our goal is to activate and elevate innovation, and to connect our entrepreneurs with investment dollars and a possible home to grow their businesses in."

Startup Prize: Health drew a record 47 companies from 17 states to its in-person qualifying event in early June.

Photo by Jeremy Hernandez.

Finalists for both Startup Prize: Health and Startup Prize: Energy will be announced in July. Startup Prize: Health finals are scheduled for Aug. 14-16, while Startup Prize: Energy finalists will compete Aug. 28-30.

During the finals, selected companies will pitch their businesses to investor judges and answer questions about the merits and feasibility of their technologies. Each competition track will award a $10,000 cash prize, though Startup Prize officials note that the larger opportunity is potential investment from judges, who may choose to back any participating company they consider promising regardless of whether it wins.