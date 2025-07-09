STartUP Northshore to Debut THE LAUNCHPAD

COVINGTON, La. (press release) — STartUP Northshore has announced THE LAUNCHPAD, a brand-new series of live pitch competitions spotlighting early-stage founders from across the Northshore.

Building on the success of STartUP Northshore’s premiere pitch competition, the NSpire Startup Slam, THE LAUNCHPAD introduces a high-visibility, mini-pitch format designed to fuel early-stage ventures. While NSpire provides one of the largest growth capital prize packages in the Gulf South, THE LAUNCHPAD offers entrepreneurs a platform and the startup resources to get their ideas off the ground.

“Entrepreneurship is economic development. THE LAUNCHPAD is another tool in our toolbox to grow the Northshore’s innovation economy,” said Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation. “By supporting early-stage founders with access to startup resources and visibility, we’re further fueling job creation, talent retention, and long-term economic resilience for our region.”

Each event in the series will feature three finalists pitching live to a panel of expert judges. Each finalist will receive individualized coaching for their unique pitch prior to the event and will compete for a $5,000 prize pool—$3,000 to the winner and $1,500 to each runner-up.

THE LAUNCHPAD will make its debut August 6 at a co-hosted event with Gulf South Angels, combining investor insight, community energy, and startup storytelling into one dynamic evening.

In addition to the pitch competition, the event will feature a presentation by Gulf South Angels focusing on what investors seek in early-stage startups and how founders can position themselves for success. The event is free and open to the public, offering community members the opportunity to engage with emerging local entrepreneurs. The location of the event will be announced shortly.

“THE LAUNCHPAD is more than a pitch competition, it’s a launch point for innovative ideas and the founders behind them,” said Cenzo Caronna, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation Entrepreneur-in-Residence and STartUP Northshore Program Manager. “By creating more moments for startups to take the stage and connect with their community, we’re shaping a future where anyone with a vision can build something great right here on the Northshore.”

THE LAUNCHPAD Pitch Series is the latest addition to STartUP Northshore’s program pipeline, complementing larger events like the NSpire Startup Slam and its ongoing IDEAinstitute Northshore accelerator. It marks a commitment to providing more frequent, accessible, and high-impact opportunities for startups to gain exposure and traction across the region.

Applications for the August 6 event are now open and will close July 31 at 11:59 p.m.

To learn more about this event, apply to pitch your business, or register to attend, visit https://startupnorthshore.com/the-launchpad or contact STartUP Northshore Program Manager Cenzo Caronna at vcaronna@sttammanyedc.org.

About STartUP Northshore

STartUP Northshore is cultivating a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem through strategic partnerships with leading organizations in the startup community, including the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University and The Idea Village, to deliver first-class programming for entrepreneurs and second-stage companies.

STartUP Northshore is supported by a regional collaboration among St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation, Tangipahoa Economic Development, and Washington Economic Development Foundation. Through this initiative, the next wave of local entrepreneurs from all three parishes gain access to immersive education, dynamic networking opportunities, and mentorship from industry leaders, experienced founders, and capital investors—all delivered on the Northshore.

STartUP Northshore is managed by St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation. For more information about STartUP Northshore, please visit startupnorthshore.com.