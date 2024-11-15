STartUP Northshore to Award $115,000 in Prizes at 2025 NSpire Startup Slam

MANDEVILLE (press release) — STartUP Northshore today announced an expanded prize package valued at over $115,000 for the 2025 NSpire Startup Slam, featuring a mix of cash and in-kind services. This year’s package includes $50,000 in funding through a new partnership with Capital One—a significant addition that brings direct financial support to the region’s top startups, enabling entrepreneurs to scale their businesses without taking on additional debt. With a $40,000 cash award for the competition winner and $5,000 for each runner-up, the cash prizes underscore Capital One’s commitment to fostering local small businesses and supporting the Northshore’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“At Capital One, we believe in the power of small businesses to drive economic growth and build vibrant, resilient communities,” said Karen DeBlieux, Greater New Orleans Market President at Capital One. “Our partnership with STartUP Northshore and the NSpire Startup Slam reflects our commitment to equipping entrepreneurs with resources to help them grow sustainably. By offering grant support, we can empower Northshore entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and strengthen their communities without the burden of additional debt. We can’t wait to see the positive impact these startups will create on the Northshore and beyond.”

Combined with over $65,000 in in-kind services from local and regional providers, this prize package represents STartUP Northshore’s largest to date, establishing a new level of investment in empowering Northshore entrepreneurs to scale and succeed.

The in-kind service package is designed to equip finalists with resources that support every stage of business growth. This includes business advisement services from The Bernard Group, Martin Business Solution, LLC, B2B CFO®, and MCDS, LLC; marketing and branding strategy from Ninety by Three, LLC and PERK Social; startup legal, business, and intellectual property consulting services from Arena Collective; accounting and bookkeeping consultation from Bienville Consulting Group and OfficeOps; business card and sign printing services from Mele Printing; team design and human resource strategy from JAJ Consulting; a one-year founding membership to Palette Northshore, a workspace community for entrepreneurs; and memberships to the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce and Tangipahoa Chamber of Commerce.

“This prize package reflects our commitment to providing Northshore entrepreneurs with not only immediate funding to scale their businesses but also the mentorship, insights, and tools essential for sustainable growth,” said Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation. “We’re proud to offer one of the most robust prize packages in the gulf south, made possible by Capital One’s support and our dedicated service partners. Through the NSpire Startup Slam, our mission is to give startups the resource backing they need and a platform to showcase their visionary ventures, helping them realize their full potential right here on the Northshore.”

To learn more about the free event, STartUP Northshore, and to apply, visit //www.startupnorthshore.com/nspire or contact Program Manager, Cenzo Caronna, at vcaronna@sttammanycorp.org.

Entrepreneurs can apply for the chance to compete in this live, shark-tank style pitch competition until Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.