COVINGTON, La. – STartUP Northshore has announced the return of THE LAUNCHPAD, a live high-energy pitch competition spotlighting early-stage entrepreneurs from across the Northshore. The event will be held at North Star Theatre in Mandeville on Thursday, July 23. Applications are now open and will close on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

Designed to provide early-stage founders with a high-visibility platform, individualized pitch coaching, and access to startup resources, THE LAUNCHPAD helps entrepreneurs refine their ideas, strengthen their stories, and connect with the mentors, investors, and community members who can support their next stage of growth. Three finalists will compete for a $5,000 prize pool, awarding $3,000 for the winning pitch and $1,000 for each runner-up – helping to bring their next big move within reach while encouraging entrepreneurial growth on the Northshore.

STartUP Northshore Opens Applications for THE LAUNCHPAD – Judges Table. Photo provided by STartUP Northshore.

This year, STartUP Northshore said it is welcoming OnPath Foundation as the 2026 Presenting Sponsor of THE LAUNCHPAD for two competitions. Through its support, OnPath Foundation is helping expand access to entrepreneurial programming and invest in the bold ideas shaping the future of the region.

- Sponsors -

“At the OnPath Foundation, we believe strong communities are built by investing in people with bold ideas and the drive to create meaningful impact,” said Jay Huffstatler, Executive Director of OnPath Foundation. “That’s why we’re proud to partner with STartUP Northshore on THE LAUNCHPAD and support emerging entrepreneurs as they take the next step in growing their businesses. Entrepreneurship is one of the Foundation’s core pillars, and we’re excited to celebrate and invest in innovators who are helping shape the future of our region.”

Building on the success of STartUP Northshore’s premiere pitch competition, the NSpire Startup Slam, THE LAUNCHPAD offers a complementary platform for early-stage founders who are working to get their ideas off the ground. The competition is part of STartUP Northshore’s growing program pipeline, which also includes IDEAinstitute Northshore as well as multiple resources designed to support entrepreneurs throughout their startup journey.

“THE LAUNCHPAD continues to create meaningful opportunities for founders to test their ideas, sharpen their message, and build momentum,” said Cenzo Caronna, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation Entrepreneur-in-Residence and STartUP Northshore Executive Director. “Through this program, founders gain more than just pitch experience. They gain feedback, mentorship, visibility, and meaningful connections that help accelerate their growth. With support from our great partners at OnPath Foundation, we’re expanding access to those opportunities and helping strengthen the pipeline of early-stage entrepreneurs across the Northshore.”

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Founder Success Story – THE LAUNCHPAD

For the winner of last year’s inaugural event, THE LAUNCHPAD served as both a business development opportunity and a personal growth experience.

“THE LAUNCHPAD didn’t just help grow my business, it helped shape the leader and storyteller behind it,” said Chris Andry, Founder of WSPER. “One of the biggest areas of growth has been how I communicate about the business. The LAUNCHPAD helped me refine not only my pitch deck, but also my story. I learned how to better explain the ‘why’ behind what I’m building, connect with people more effectively, and present my company with greater confidence and purpose.”

Chris Andry, Founder of WSPER. Photo provided by STartUP Northshore.

The competition will feature finalists pitching live to a panel of expert judges. Finalists will receive individualized coaching prior to the event and compete for startup funding and resources designed to help advance their business.