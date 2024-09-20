Login
Economic Development

STartUP Northshore Announces the Second Annual Startup Pitch Competition in 2025

September 20, 2024
MANDEVILLE, La. – The NSpire Startup Slam, an award-winning business pitch competition, will return to the Columbia Theatre in downtown Hammond on Jan. 9, 2025. Presented by Chevron, the event offers local entrepreneurs a chance to compete for $25,000 in cash and over $35,000 in in-kind services.

The competition, which received a Gold Award from the International Economic Development Council in 2023, aims to foster innovation and economic growth in the Northshore area. Finalists will present their ideas to a panel of judges, with all three guaranteed a minimum cash prize of $2,500.

The NSpire Startup Slam will feature a live battle of innovation, starting with a networking reception at 4:30 p.m. and the event kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Entrepreneurs will showcase their groundbreaking ideas, connect with industry leaders, and compete for a robust prize package.

Eligible businesses must be based in or willing to operate on the Northshore, legally incorporated, and in business for five years or less, among other criteria. Entrepreneurs can apply for the chance to compete in this live, shark-tank style pitch competition until Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

To learn more about the free event, STartUP Northshore, and to apply, visit www.startupnorthshore.com/nspire or contact Program Manager Cenzo Caronna at vcaronna@sttammanycorp.org.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

