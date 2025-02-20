STartUP Northshore and The Idea Village Renew Partnership for IDEAinstitute

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – STartUP Northshore and The Idea Village have renewed their strategic partnership, ensuring the continuation of IDEAinstitute Northshore for another two years. This extension builds upon a highly successful collaboration that has supported 84 founders from 72 businesses, delivering essential tools, mentorship, and resources to help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into scalable ventures.

“Continuing our partnership with The Idea Village reinforces our commitment to bringing world-class technical assistance to our local businesses,” said Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation. “IDEAinstitute Northshore has proven to be a catalyst for innovation, and by continuing this collaboration, we’re ensuring that more founders have the tools, mentorship, and resources they need to start and scale from the Northshore.”

Since 2022, IDEAinstitute Northshore has provided 98 hours of mentorship valued at $25,000 and boasts a “world-class” Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 79. This partnership has also brought annual New Orleans Entrepreneur Week events to the Northshore, strengthening connections between local founders and the regional ecosystem. STartUP Northshore recently announced a third event planned for March 2025.

- Sponsors -

“The Northshore’s entrepreneurial momentum continues to grow and the success of IDEAinstitute shows what’s possible when we connect ambitious entrepreneurs with the right support system,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village. “This partnership ensures that Northshore founders can continue to access the expertise, capital networks, and community they need—without having to leave home to find it.”

IDEAinstitute Northshore is a 10-week idea-stage accelerator that provides structured curriculum, expert mentorship, and networking opportunities. The program runs twice a year, in the spring and fall, equipping founders with the knowledge to validate and launch their businesses.

“IDEAinstitute Northshore isn’t just about launching startups—it’s about building a lasting culture of entrepreneurship in our community,” said Cenzo Caronna, Entrepreneur-in-Residence & Program Manager of STartUP Northshore. “By renewing this partnership, we will continue equipping founders with the support they need to turn ideas into thriving businesses.”