Startup NOLA Now Energizes Founders & Investors

NEW ORLEANS - When Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) launched the Startup NOLA Now series of monthly meetups in Dec. 2023, it was a strategic move designed to fill a gap. It took the common practice of small, face-to-face meetings between individual entrepreneurs, investors, and businesses and elevated it into something far more impactful by bringing the entire startup ecosystem together each month. This consistent, large-scale forum has created a level of cross-sector collaboration that would not have emerged from isolated conversations alone.

“We didn’t want it to be about GNO, Inc. We knew the startup ecosystem leaders all had to have skin in the game for it to be sustainable in the long term,” said Evie Poitevent Sanders, director of innovation & entrepreneurship at GNO, Inc. “We designed the structure so that each month a different accelerator, higher ed, entrepreneur support org, or investor takes ownership of the event, planning everything including the speakers, the theme and topics. One decided to make it an ecosystem trivia night."

According to StartupNOLA, local startups are estimated to have raised well over $600 million and achieved more than $2.5 billion in exits, with 102 companies currently listed in the StartupNOLA directory.

The meetups regularly attract 40 -140 attendees made up of startup founders and investors of every stripe including venture capitalists, angel investors, and accelerators.

Boot64 Ventures, a venture capital firm based in Metairie that invests in early-stage startups, is a regular at the monthly meetings.

"The StartupNOLA monthly meetup has become widely recognized in the metro New Orleans area as the primary starting point for both founders and investors looking to connect within the local startup ecosystem," said John K Roberts III, managing partner, Boot64 Ventures.

Startup NOLA Now Hosted by EO

The June 3 Startup NOLA Now meetup was hosted by Entrepreneurs’ Organization Louisiana (EO) at The Shop Workspace in the Warehouse District.

“Kudos to the EO New Orleans members for hosting and sharing their journey! Entrepreneurs'​ Organization is a global network of founders focused on personal and professional growth,” said Leroy Brown of Connextive Consulting. “Big thanks to Hugh Breckenridge and the entire team at The Shop Workspace for creating such a welcoming space for connection and collaboration! We're not just joining networks; we're creating genuine connections and a true sense of belonging.”

This result echoes what GNO, Inc. had in mind when they launched Startup NOLA Now.

“We are a convener and connector,” said Matt Wolfe, senior vice president of communications at GNO, Inc. “It’s hard to navigate the startup ecosystem when you’re already bootstrapping yourself as a startup. Startup NOLA Now provides the platform for smoothing the way.”

The SSBCI

Funding from the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), a nearly $10 billion federal program to expand access to capital for small businesses and startups, has boosted the entire startup ecosystem further.

The funding is distributed through Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to VCs throughout Louisiana that commit to match it dollar for dollar with privately raised funds.

“The SSBCI funding has spurred the creation of several new startup funds - with even more to come,” said Poitevent Sanders. “It’s a living, breathing thing that’s continuously evolving.”

Startup NOLA Now Next

The next Startup NOLA Now meetup will take place on Tuesday, July 8 at Primary Workspace in Gretna.

Other upcoming events in the startup calendar include the Nexus Technology Cup on June 17–19 in Baton Rouge showcasing software and hardware innovations, and the R3: River, Road, Rail pitch competition hosted by the World Trade Center New Orleans on June 20 at the Windsor Court Hotel.